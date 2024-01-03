en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Hungary’s Competition Office Asserts its Authority, Tech Giants in Crosshairs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
Hungary’s Competition Office Asserts its Authority, Tech Giants in Crosshairs

In 2023, Hungary’s Competition Office (GVH) imposed over 2.2 billion Hungarian forints (HUF) in penalties, demonstrating its determination to regulate market conduct and protect consumers. Despite the hefty fines, the government took into consideration various mitigating factors, including cooperation from the violators, thereby reducing the total sum by HUF 827 million.

Major Tech Firms under the Microscope

Notably, GVH’s regulatory activities in 2023 were marked by assertive actions against major tech companies. The office concluded an investigation of the popular social media platform, TikTok, a move that is expected to have significant global implications. Moreover, GVH closely monitored the operations of tech giant Microsoft and Viber, a member of the Rakuten group, underscoring a focus on the tech industry’s adherence to regulatory norms.

Consumer Compensation and Regulatory Activity

In addition to the fines, violators agreed to compensate consumers with approximately HUF 250 million. This gesture is a testament to GVH’s commitment to safeguarding consumer interests. The regulatory body concluded 89 procedures in 2023, maintaining a consistent level of activity compared to the previous year, 2022.

Beyond the Borders: A Global Impact

The repercussions of GVH’s actions are not confined to Hungary. By holding major tech firms accountable, GVH is setting a precedent for regulatory bodies worldwide. The scrutiny of TikTok, Microsoft, and Viber indicates a global shift towards more stringent control of tech giants, which could impact the way these companies operate on an international scale.

0
Business Hungary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
As the new year unfolds, career experts in Nashville are igniting the ambition in individuals seeking a job situation change. The first step in this journey is self-reflection, an honest appraisal of one’s career desires, future goals, and the state of job satisfaction. The latter holds significant weight, given that an average American devotes a
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
Canada's Top CEOs Break Records with 2022 Earnings
2 mins ago
Canada's Top CEOs Break Records with 2022 Earnings
Crypto Fund HyperVerse and Trading Firm AstroFX: A Web of Deceit?
2 mins ago
Crypto Fund HyperVerse and Trading Firm AstroFX: A Web of Deceit?
Rising from the Rubble: Hopkinsville's Favorite Restaurant Reopens After Devastating Storm
57 seconds ago
Rising from the Rubble: Hopkinsville's Favorite Restaurant Reopens After Devastating Storm
Wall Street Wobbles as Tech Stocks Slide: GenAI in the Spotlight
58 seconds ago
Wall Street Wobbles as Tech Stocks Slide: GenAI in the Spotlight
SAFE Boats and Vita Power Create All-Electric Patrol Boat; New Sensor Technology Measures Ship Emissions
1 min ago
SAFE Boats and Vita Power Create All-Electric Patrol Boat; New Sensor Technology Measures Ship Emissions
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
25 seconds
New Year, New Career: Nashville Experts Advise on Job Change
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Endorses Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans
42 seconds
Minnesota Mesothelioma Victims Center Endorses Karst von Oiste for Navy Veterans
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
43 seconds
MLB Offseason Developments: Potential Deals, Strategy Insights, and Player Futures
Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life's Complexities
59 seconds
Quarter Life Series: Guiding the Young Adult Through Life's Complexities
Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Warren County Steps Up Vaccination Efforts Amid Rising Respiratory Illnesses
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
2 mins
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise in Treating Long COVID
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
3 mins
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
4 mins
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
4 mins
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
36 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
37 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
46 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
47 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
56 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
59 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app