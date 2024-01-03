Hungary’s Competition Office Asserts its Authority, Tech Giants in Crosshairs

In 2023, Hungary’s Competition Office (GVH) imposed over 2.2 billion Hungarian forints (HUF) in penalties, demonstrating its determination to regulate market conduct and protect consumers. Despite the hefty fines, the government took into consideration various mitigating factors, including cooperation from the violators, thereby reducing the total sum by HUF 827 million.

Major Tech Firms under the Microscope

Notably, GVH’s regulatory activities in 2023 were marked by assertive actions against major tech companies. The office concluded an investigation of the popular social media platform, TikTok, a move that is expected to have significant global implications. Moreover, GVH closely monitored the operations of tech giant Microsoft and Viber, a member of the Rakuten group, underscoring a focus on the tech industry’s adherence to regulatory norms.

Consumer Compensation and Regulatory Activity

In addition to the fines, violators agreed to compensate consumers with approximately HUF 250 million. This gesture is a testament to GVH’s commitment to safeguarding consumer interests. The regulatory body concluded 89 procedures in 2023, maintaining a consistent level of activity compared to the previous year, 2022.

Beyond the Borders: A Global Impact

The repercussions of GVH’s actions are not confined to Hungary. By holding major tech firms accountable, GVH is setting a precedent for regulatory bodies worldwide. The scrutiny of TikTok, Microsoft, and Viber indicates a global shift towards more stringent control of tech giants, which could impact the way these companies operate on an international scale.