Hungarian Writer Tosho Donchev Wins International Short Story Competition ‘Aleko’

On a bright January day in Svishtov, the First Chitalishte Community Centre buzzed with anticipation as writers from across the globe awaited the final results of the International Short Story Competition ‘Aleko’. The contest, marking the birth anniversary of Aleko Konstantinov, had received an impressive 104 entries from 42 writers across 21 countries. Among them, Tosho Donchev, a Hungarian writer with Bulgarian descent, stood out, clinching the coveted prize with his work ‘Between the goulash and the tripe soup’.

Donchev: A Literary Bridge Between Two Cultures

Tosho Donchev, born in Budapest to a Bulgarian father and a Hungarian mother, has dedicated his life to fostering a cultural and literary connection between his dual heritages. He has served as the chairman of the Bulgarian Republican Self-Government since 1991 and is a member of both the Union of Hungarian Writers and the Union of Bulgarian Writers.

Contributions to Bulgarian Literature

Donchev’s ties to Bulgarian literature run deep. He has translated numerous Bulgarian works into Hungarian, thereby introducing a new audience to the rich tapestry of Bulgarian storytelling. Additionally, he has published several books in Bulgaria, contributing his unique perspective and voice to the nation’s literary landscape.

The Story that Won ‘Aleko’

The winning entry, ‘Between the goulash and the tripe soup’, was lauded for its narrative depth and evocative storytelling. This story, along with others from the contest, has been published in the Shtarshel newspaper, offering readers around the world a glimpse into the diverse narratives that the competition attracted.

As the International Short Story Competition ‘Aleko’ closes another successful chapter, it continues to celebrate the power of short stories and the writers, like Tosho Donchev, who masterfully weave them. As for Donchev, he continues his literary journey, bridging cultures with his pen and illuminating the world with his stories.