Hungary

Hungarian Defense Forces Bolster Ranks with 4,000 New Recruits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
The Hungarian Defense Forces have witnessed a successful recruitment drive in the past year, adding around 4,000 new soldiers to their ranks. The credit for this significant achievement goes to the national recruitment campaign, which effectively employed both online and offline platforms to attract potential candidates. The campaign’s peak period was between August and September, witnessing a surge of 1,500 enlistments.

The ‘Man for Iron’ Campaign

On September 11 and 12, over 500 recruits enrolled, predominantly aligning with the 30th Armored Infantry Brigade and the MH Kinizsi Pal Battalion. These units are armed with state-of-the-art Lynx combat vehicles. Apart from these, recruits have been joining Voluntary Military Service and undergoing basic training in other garrisons. The new additions to the forces include reservists, contract soldiers, and individuals entering non-commissioned officer and officer training programs.

Educational Opportunities and Future Prospects

More than 200 individuals have commenced their military studies at the National University of Public Service’s Faculty of Military Science and Officer Training. The campaign, named ‘Man for Iron,’ is not stopping here. Its second phase is targeting operators for the PzH 2000 self-propelled guns. To date, 149 hopeful candidates have applied for this position, which offers a lucrative starting gross salary of HUF 737,000 (EUR 1,930) for those deemed fit for duty.

Upcoming Induction and International Presence

The next induction is scheduled for February 12 at the artillery division of the MH Klapka Gyorgy 1st Armored Brigade in Tata. Apart from focusing on national security and bolstering its forces, Hungary is also actively participating in international missions. Hungarian troops will be participating in NATO missions and international military exercises. Notably, the European Union’s peacekeeping operation in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be led by a Hungarian commander, Major General László Sticz, starting from January, with the participation of 400 Hungarian soldiers.

Hungary Military
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

