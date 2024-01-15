en English
Business

Gyali Company Manager Charged with Fraud in Car Repair Scam

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
In the small town of Gyali, Hungary, a routine business transaction took an unexpected turn when a local company manager was slapped with charges of fraud. The charges stemmed from his failure to pay for total car repairs and a technical test that he had specifically requested, costing a tidy sum of around 1.5 million HUF (Hungarian Forints).

The Deceptive Deal

The company manager, whose name has been withheld due to ongoing investigations, found himself in hot water after seeing an engine advertisement online. He promptly contacted the advertiser and asked for a full service for his vehicle. This service included the replacement of the timing chain, oil pump, and four injectors, as well as a technical inspection. Despite his explicit request, it later emerged that the company manager had absolutely no intention of paying for the services.

Fraud in the Fast Lane

Unaware of the impending deception, the contractor diligently carried out the required works and provided a technical data sheet detailing the costs. When the time came for the company manager to pick up his newly repaired car, he requested a test drive. However, instead of returning, he took this opportunity to drive off with the vehicle, leaving the bill unpaid and the repair shop in shock. Attempts to contact him proved fruitless, as he became unresponsive.

Aftermath and Legal Repercussions

The vehicle’s documents, which had been left behind at the repair shop, soon became the only trace of the fraudulent transaction. The car repair shop manager quickly took legal action, filing a civil lawsuit for damages. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor’s office has called for a suspended sentence for the Gyali company manager and restitution for the fraud-induced damages. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in business transactions, even in the seemingly straightforward world of car repairs.

Business Hungary
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
