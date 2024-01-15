Gyali Company Manager Charged with Fraud in Car Repair Scam

In the small town of Gyali, Hungary, a routine business transaction took an unexpected turn when a local company manager was slapped with charges of fraud. The charges stemmed from his failure to pay for total car repairs and a technical test that he had specifically requested, costing a tidy sum of around 1.5 million HUF (Hungarian Forints).

The Deceptive Deal

The company manager, whose name has been withheld due to ongoing investigations, found himself in hot water after seeing an engine advertisement online. He promptly contacted the advertiser and asked for a full service for his vehicle. This service included the replacement of the timing chain, oil pump, and four injectors, as well as a technical inspection. Despite his explicit request, it later emerged that the company manager had absolutely no intention of paying for the services.

Fraud in the Fast Lane

Unaware of the impending deception, the contractor diligently carried out the required works and provided a technical data sheet detailing the costs. When the time came for the company manager to pick up his newly repaired car, he requested a test drive. However, instead of returning, he took this opportunity to drive off with the vehicle, leaving the bill unpaid and the repair shop in shock. Attempts to contact him proved fruitless, as he became unresponsive.

Aftermath and Legal Repercussions

The vehicle’s documents, which had been left behind at the repair shop, soon became the only trace of the fraudulent transaction. The car repair shop manager quickly took legal action, filing a civil lawsuit for damages. Meanwhile, the public prosecutor’s office has called for a suspended sentence for the Gyali company manager and restitution for the fraud-induced damages. As the case unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in business transactions, even in the seemingly straightforward world of car repairs.