European Parliament Sues Commission Over Hungary Funds, Citing Rule of Law Breach

The European Parliament is taking a bold stand against the European Commission, initiating a lawsuit over the controversial decision to release €10.2 billion in cohesion funds to Hungary. This legal challenge, spearheaded by key MEPs, underscores growing tensions within the EU over rule-of-law standards and financial governance.

Unfreezing Funds Amidst Controversy

Last December, the Commission's decision to unfreeze the substantial sum aimed at supporting Budapest's development projects raised eyebrows. The move, intended to alleviate financial restrictions, came under fire due to Hungary's questionable adherence to the EU's stringent rule-of-law criteria. Critics argue that the timing of the decision, closely aligned with an EU summit discussing aid to Ukraine and accession talks for Kyiv, hinted at a political compromise with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Parliamentary Backlash and Legal Proceedings

The European Parliament's legal affairs committee expressed near-unanimous disapproval of the Commission's actions, highlighting a perceived breach of duty in safeguarding EU taxpayers' money against potential misuse. With a lawsuit on the horizon, MEPs, including members of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's own European People’s Party, are signaling a clear message: the rule of law cannot be sidelined for political expediency. The impending court battle, set to unfold before the European Court of Justice, marks a significant escalation in the ongoing debate over the EU's foundational values.

Commission's Defense and Broader Implications

In response, the Commission maintains that its decision was legally sound, asserting that Hungary had met all necessary conditions for the funds' release, including judicial reforms. As the case progresses to the EU courts, the outcome could have far-reaching consequences for the EU's internal dynamics, particularly in how it navigates the delicate balance between member states' sovereignty and the collective adherence to democratic principles and the rule of law.

This legal confrontation not only highlights the challenges of enforcing rule-of-law standards across the EU but also sets a precedent for how financial leverage might be used—or perceived to be used—in political negotiations within the Union. As the lawsuit proceeds, the European community watches closely, aware that its resolution could reshape the landscape of EU governance and member state relations for years to come.