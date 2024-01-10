en English
Hungary

Debrecen: Hungary’s Future City Modelled after Hamburg

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Debrecen: Hungary's Future City Modelled after Hamburg

With an ambitious vision that parallels the prominence of Hamburg in Germany, Hungary’s Construction and Transport Minister, János Lázár, has unveiled a grand narrative for the city of Debrecen. Lázár envisions Debrecen morphing into one of the region’s pivotal cities, fostering growth and magnetizing an influx of approximately 50,000 people. This population boom is anticipated to be the result of the establishment of new factories and enterprises.

Investing in the Future

To accommodate this anticipated growth and the resultant strain on existing amenities, Lázár recognizes the need for significant infrastructure investment. A whopping HUF 700 billion (EUR 1.8 billion) will be funneled towards upgrading and adapting the city’s infrastructure to meet the impending demands of the new factories. This includes vital projects such as expanding motorways and the creation of a new tramlink-train line.

A New Chapter for Debrecen

Adding to the city’s development kitty, Lázár also revealed a separate development package worth HUF 300-350 billion (EUR 790 million) specifically designed to benefit Debrecen. This package is expected to further bolster the city’s growth and make it an attractive destination for both domestic and foreign investments.

Strategic Cooperation and Local Transport Plans

During a press conference detailing local transport tariff changes, Lázár and László Papp, the Mayor of Debrecen, highlighted the strategic cooperation between the Ministry and Debrecen. The collaboration has already birthed several projects, including 19 transport development initiatives valued at HUF 20 billion (EUR 53 million). Papp emphasized the importance of rethinking public transport for large rural cities and agglomerations and assured that public transport would remain a top priority for the city’s administration.

In a move designed to boost public transport usage and bounce back from the pandemic’s impact, Debrecen will offer free public transport to students under the age of 14 starting April 1, 2024. This initiative underscores Debrecen’s commitment to creating an accessible and inclusive city that caters to all its residents.

Simultaneously, as Debrecen gears up for this transformation, Hungary is also embarking on a 700-billion-forint infrastructure development project to convert Debrecen into a significant battery production hub. This project, impacting transportation, roads, and water management, is anticipated to draw substantial foreign direct investment from heavyweight companies like BMW and CATL. This venture is predicted to propel Hungary to the fourth position amongst the largest producers of batteries globally and inflate Debrecen’s population by 25%.

With these strategic moves, Debrecen is poised to enter a new chapter of growth and prosperity, reinforcing Hungary’s position as a hub of innovation and economic dynamism in the region.

Hungary Transportation
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

