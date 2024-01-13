Csaba Daroczi Triumphs in Close-Up Photographer of the Year Award

The Close-Up Photographer of the Year (Cupoty), a prestigious platform that illuminates the unseen wonders of our world, recently celebrated its fifth annual competition. Garnering entries from adept photographers spanning 67 nations, the contest was a global testament to the beauty that dwells in the details.

Victorious Vision: Csaba Daroczi

Emerging as the unrivaled winner was Hungarian lensman Csaba Daroczi, who captivated the jury with his extraordinary photograph of a Eurasian nuthatch. The triumph, however, didn’t cease here for Daroczi. He also clinched top spots in the intimate landscape and butterflies categories, engraving his name as an undisputed maestro of macro photography.

Behind the Lens: The Cupoty Legacy

Renowned for its focus on close-up and macro photography, the Cupoty awards spotlight the intricate beauty of the world that often goes unnoticed. The competition pushes boundaries, encouraging photographers to delve into the minute and the macro, capturing the allure of life’s tiniest spectacles.

Photographic Prowess: The Winners’ Circle

Among the celebrated photographers whose works shone alongside Daroczi’s were Gerhard Vlcek, Barry Webb, Carlos Perez Naval, Rene Krekels, Tibor Molnar, Simon Theuma, Ria Bloemendaal, and Elizabeth A Kazda. Each of these artists contributed a unique vision, portraying a diverse range of subjects captured with precision and a keen eye for nature’s remarkable moments.

With its commitment to showcasing the microcosm that thrives around us, the Cupoty award continues to inspire photographers around the globe. It fosters a deep-seated appreciation for the small-scale wonders that punctuate our environment, from the idiosyncrasies of wildlife to the intricate patterns etched in nature.