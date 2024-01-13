en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: A Revealing Account

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: A Revealing Account

In a revealing new book, intimate details surface about the moment King Charles III discovered the tragic death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. This account diverges from earlier claims by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, asserting he discovered the Queen’s demise via the BBC News app. Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, authored by Robert Hardman, refutes this claim, instead narrating the heart-rending method of how the new King learned of his mother’s passing.

Final Moments of Queen Elizabeth II

Hardman’s book chronicles the last moments of Queen Elizabeth II, including the deeply personal account of her son, Charles, spending an hour with her before her peaceful passing. Charles, upon leaving her side, ventured out to gather mushrooms, an activity aimed at clearing his head. It was during this solitary drive back to Balmoral Castle that Charles received a call, addressing him as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time, marking his official succession to the throne.

A Touching Narrative of Royal Transition

The book also unveils touching instances between King Charles III, his staff, and family members, painting a vivid picture of the royal transition. In a poignant moment, upon receiving the news of his mother’s passing, Charles had to figure out a way to relay the news to others without prematurely revealing it to the public. The new King’s first task was to contact both of his sons, encouraging them to travel up to Scotland to bid their grandmother farewell. This proved especially challenging when he tried to reach his younger son, Harry, who was already en route by plane. Unable to reach him, Harry subsequently found out about his grandmother’s passing through a breaking news alert.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, worked diligently until her last moments. The biography details her dedication to duty, even in her final hours, appointing candidates for the Order of Merit. Remembering his mother, King Charles III released a heartfelt statement, mourning the loss of his beloved mother, and honoring her legacy on the first anniversary of her passing.

Robert Hardman’s book, while offering a detailed account of the Queen’s last moments, also provides an insightful narrative on the royal transition, chronicling the private moments accompanying this historically significant event.

0
History United Kingdom World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
43 seconds ago
Ancient Cities Unearthed in the Amazon: A Testament to the Upano Civilization
Unearthing a chapter of history previously hidden beneath the verdant canopy of the Amazon rainforest, archaeologists have discovered a series of ancient cities that tell a tale of societal sophistication and urban planning. Built by the Upano people, these settlements predate well-known civilizations such as the Incas and Aztecs by approximately 1,000 years, challenging our
Ancient Cities Unearthed in the Amazon: A Testament to the Upano Civilization
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
12 mins ago
Honoring the Birth of Cesarean Section: A Tale of Medical Bravery
A Nostalgic Stir: Chicago's Cohasset Punch Makes a Comeback
17 mins ago
A Nostalgic Stir: Chicago's Cohasset Punch Makes a Comeback
Ayodhya and South Korea: An Unwavering Historical Connection
6 mins ago
Ayodhya and South Korea: An Unwavering Historical Connection
Celebrating Public Radio Broadcasting Day 2024: The Resilient Journey of Radio
11 mins ago
Celebrating Public Radio Broadcasting Day 2024: The Resilient Journey of Radio
Stephen Foster Memorial Day 2024: Honoring America's First Professional Songwriter
11 mins ago
Stephen Foster Memorial Day 2024: Honoring America's First Professional Songwriter
Latest Headlines
World News
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
13 seconds
Umkhonto We-Sizwe Veterans: An Influential Gathering with Unclear Motives
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
24 seconds
NFL Playoffs: Predictions, Key Players, and Teams to Watch
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
26 seconds
Palestinian American Journalist Questions US Media Bias in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
31 seconds
Google's AMIE AI Potentially Matches Doctors in Medical Diagnoses
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
37 seconds
Sharks Owner Seeks Advice from Soccer Franchise to Overcome Losing Streak
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
1 min
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
1 min
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
1 min
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
2 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app