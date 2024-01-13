How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: A Revealing Account

In a revealing new book, intimate details surface about the moment King Charles III discovered the tragic death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. This account diverges from earlier claims by the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, asserting he discovered the Queen’s demise via the BBC News app. Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, authored by Robert Hardman, refutes this claim, instead narrating the heart-rending method of how the new King learned of his mother’s passing.

Final Moments of Queen Elizabeth II

Hardman’s book chronicles the last moments of Queen Elizabeth II, including the deeply personal account of her son, Charles, spending an hour with her before her peaceful passing. Charles, upon leaving her side, ventured out to gather mushrooms, an activity aimed at clearing his head. It was during this solitary drive back to Balmoral Castle that Charles received a call, addressing him as ‘Your Majesty’ for the first time, marking his official succession to the throne.

A Touching Narrative of Royal Transition

The book also unveils touching instances between King Charles III, his staff, and family members, painting a vivid picture of the royal transition. In a poignant moment, upon receiving the news of his mother’s passing, Charles had to figure out a way to relay the news to others without prematurely revealing it to the public. The new King’s first task was to contact both of his sons, encouraging them to travel up to Scotland to bid their grandmother farewell. This proved especially challenging when he tried to reach his younger son, Harry, who was already en route by plane. Unable to reach him, Harry subsequently found out about his grandmother’s passing through a breaking news alert.

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, worked diligently until her last moments. The biography details her dedication to duty, even in her final hours, appointing candidates for the Order of Merit. Remembering his mother, King Charles III released a heartfelt statement, mourning the loss of his beloved mother, and honoring her legacy on the first anniversary of her passing.

Robert Hardman’s book, while offering a detailed account of the Queen’s last moments, also provides an insightful narrative on the royal transition, chronicling the private moments accompanying this historically significant event.