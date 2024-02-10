Houston's Greek School Celebrates Feast of the Three Hierarchs: Unity, Scholarship, and Hellenic Pride

In a vibrant display of unity and Hellenic pride, the Greek school of the Church of St. Basil the Great in Houston, Texas, commemorated the Feast of the Three Hierarchs. The event, which took place under the guidance of Father Luke Palumbis, brought together a close-knit community that transcends geographical boundaries.

A Celebration of Unity and Scholarship

The Feast of the Three Hierarchs, honoring Basil the Great, Gregory the Theologian, and St. John Chrysostom, is a time-honored tradition that emphasizes the harmony of their teachings. This year's celebration, held on February 10, 2024, was marked by a poignant prayer led by Father Luke Palumbis, the spiritual shepherd of the Greek Orthodox community in Houston.

Lambros Kikis, the Consul General of Greece in Houston, extended his warm greetings to the attendees, emphasizing the importance of preserving and promoting Hellenic culture and heritage. The event was also graced by the presence of Sofia Baxevanis, the principal of the Greek school, who expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Greek businesses, parents, teachers, and especially Petros Skoumpourdis for preparing a sumptuous feast for 300 people.

The celebration took on an added significance as it witnessed the awarding of two scholarships by the Hellenic Professional Society of Texas and Friends of Cyprus. John Makris and Marina Georgiadis were the proud recipients of these scholarships, which recognized their outstanding academic achievements and commitment to preserving Hellenic culture.

The Enduring Spirit of Hellenism

Despite Houston not being a traditional Greek hub, the city is home to a thriving Greek community that is deeply rooted in its cultural heritage. The Greek school of the Church of St. Basil the Great plays a pivotal role in nurturing this strong sense of Hellenism among the younger generation.

The Feast of the Three Hierarchs celebration served as a testament to the community's resilience and unity. It was a day filled with laughter, learning, and shared memories, reinforcing the bonds that tie the Greek community in Houston together.

A Beacon of Hellenic Culture in Houston

The Greek school of the Church of St. Basil the Great stands as a beacon of Hellenic culture in Houston, offering a comprehensive curriculum that combines academic excellence with a deep respect for Greek traditions and values.

The school's commitment to preserving and promoting Hellenism is evident in its various initiatives, from language classes and cultural workshops to events like the Feast of the Three Hierarchs celebration. These efforts not only help maintain the community's cultural identity but also contribute to the rich tapestry of diversity in Houston.

As the sun set on the Feast of the Three Hierarchs celebration, the Greek community in Houston looked forward to continuing its journey of preserving and sharing Hellenic culture, one event, one scholarship, and one generation at a time.

The celebration underscored the strong sense of community and Hellenism present in Houston, despite not being a traditional Greek hub. The Greek school's role in preserving and promoting Hellenic culture was evident, serving as a beacon of unity and tradition in the city's diverse cultural landscape.