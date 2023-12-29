en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:19 am EST
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

A tragic car accident unfolded in the Central Tablelands of New South Wales, causing a heartbreaking loss of two lives and leaving five others fighting for their lives on the brink of death. This horrifying crash, involving multiple vehicles, has rocked the community to its core, leaving it in a state of shock and profound mourning.

A Rush to Save Lives

Emergency services were swiftly on the scene after the collision on the Great Western Highway, Wallerawang, about 15km north of Lithgow. The critically injured victims, among them three children and several adults, were airlifted and rushed to nearby hospitals. The survivors are in a critical condition, their lives hanging in the balance after this gruesome incident.

(Also Read: Boxing Day Tragedy: Fatal Accident at Uganda’s Towei Blackspot Spurs Road Safety Debate)

The Aftermath and Investigation

The accident scene was a picture of devastation, with the Great Western Highway closing in both directions. It is expected to remain a crime scene for a significant amount of time. The NSW police have initiated an investigation to unearth the circumstances leading to the crash and to determine if any contributing factors played a role in this dreadful event.

(Also Read: Manhunt for Fleeing Lorry Driver After Fatal Busia Accident)

Concerns Over Road Safety

The accident has triggered a wave of concern over road safety in the region. This crash isn’t an isolated incident, as the year 2023 has already witnessed 349 lives lost on NSW roads. The alarming numbers have prompted discussions around traffic safety measures and improvements that could potentially prevent such heart-wrenching tragedies in the future.

Read More

0
Accidents Australia World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gauteng Grapples with Rising Road Accident Fatalities Amid Festive Season

By Israel Ojoko

Bengaluru Tragedy: Nine-year-old Found Dead in Apartment Pool, Investigation Underway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragedy Strikes South Australia: 15-Year-Old Surfer Killed in Shark Attack

By Geeta Pillai

Wall Collapse in Sh. Dhiffushimaadhoo Injures Two Picnickers

By BNN Correspondents

Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada ...
@Accidents · 38 mins
Thin Ice Tragedies: Warnings Issued after Multiple Deaths in Canada ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Crash on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
Lancashire Family’s Off-Grid Home Destroyed by Fire: A Cautionary Tale of Renewable Energy Systems

By Safak Costu

Lancashire Family's Off-Grid Home Destroyed by Fire: A Cautionary Tale of Renewable Energy Systems
Emergency Evacuation at Sheraton Grand Sydney After Guest’s Destructive Rampage

By Geeta Pillai

Emergency Evacuation at Sheraton Grand Sydney After Guest's Destructive Rampage
La Union’s Surfing Capital Temporarily Shuts Beaches Following Drownings

By BNN Correspondents

La Union's Surfing Capital Temporarily Shuts Beaches Following Drownings
Latest Headlines
World News
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
21 seconds
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
41 seconds
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
Mizzima News Hour: A Roundup of Global Events on December 29, 2023
1 min
Mizzima News Hour: A Roundup of Global Events on December 29, 2023
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
3 mins
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
5 mins
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
6 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
6 mins
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
10 mins
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
10 mins
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
49 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app