Honoring Tule Lake's Past and Preserving Its Lessons for Future Generations

Last summer, I joined a group of Japanese Americans on a pilgrimage to Tule Lake, California. Once a concentration camp that housed over 18,000 people during World War II, it now stands as a monument to the resilience of a community unjustly incarcerated.

My father and his family were among those interned here. As a descendant, I felt compelled to honor their memory and bear witness to this dark chapter in American history.

The Power of Language

During our visit, we were reminded of the importance of accurate language when discussing the experiences of Japanese Americans during this period. "Internment" often evokes images of prisoners of war held under international law. But for my family and 120,000 other Japanese Americans, the term does not fully capture the reality of being forcibly removed from their homes, imprisoned without due process, and subjected to deplorable living conditions.

Instead, many survivors and historians prefer the term "incarceration" or "concentration camp" – words that convey the true nature of these sites and the injustice inflicted upon those imprisoned within them.

Preserving Our History

As we walked the grounds of Tule Lake, we could see remnants of the barracks, mess halls, and guard towers. The National Park Service has worked diligently to preserve these structures and educate visitors about the history of the site.

However, not all former concentration camps have been afforded the same protection. In Idaho, plans for a wind farm threaten the Minidoka site, where over 9,000 Japanese Americans were incarcerated during the war. The community is now rallying to prevent the construction of these turbines, which would irreparably damage the historic landscape and erase an essential piece of our national memory.

The Emotional Journey

For many survivors and descendants, these pilgrimages serve as an emotional and spiritual journey. As I stood before the memorial wall inscribed with the names of those who were incarcerated at Tule Lake, I felt a profound sense of connection to my ancestors and our shared history.

I was reminded of my father's unwavering pride in his heritage and the lessons he taught me about resilience, perseverance, and the importance of remembering the past so that we may build a more just future.

These pilgrimages also offer opportunities for healing and reconciliation. As we shared stories and memories, I saw strangers become friends, bound together by their experiences and a collective desire to ensure that the injustices of the past are never repeated.

In preserving these sites and sharing their stories, we honor the legacy of those who were incarcerated and remind ourselves of the enduring power of hope and human resilience in the face of adversity.

Echoes of the Past, Lessons for the Future

As I reflect on my pilgrimage to Tule Lake, I am struck by the parallels between the experiences of Japanese Americans during World War II and the struggles faced by marginalized communities today.

We must continue to use accurate language in discussing our history and remain vigilant in preserving sites like Tule Lake and Minidoka. By doing so, we not only pay tribute to those who suffered but also remind ourselves of the importance of empathy, understanding, and justice in shaping a more inclusive and equitable world.