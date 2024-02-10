Honoring Lieutenant Oakley Kelly: The Architect of Vancouver's Pearson Airport

Remembering Lieutenant Alexander Pearson: The Man Who Gave Vancouver Its Airport

In 1923, Army Air Service Lieutenant Oakley Kelly arrived at a polo field in Vancouver with a mission: transform this patch of land into an Army airport. With a keen sense of purpose, Kelly oversaw the construction of hangars, the grading of a runway, and the building of storage facilities. Two years later, in a poignant tribute to Lieutenant Alexander Pearson, an aviation pioneer who lost his life in 1924 while testing an Army aircraft prototype, the airport was dedicated to his memory.

A Grand Dedication Ceremony: Honoring an Aviation Pioneer

On September 16, 1925, Lieutenant Kelly organized a grand dedication ceremony for the newly named Pearson Field. The event drew the attention of the aviation world, as 45 Army planes and eight commercial planes filled the skies above Vancouver. Notable attendees included top flyers such as John Macready, Captain Lowell Smith, and Lieutenants Erik Nelson and Leslie Arnold, the latter two being members of the Army's 1924 trans-world flight team. The day's activities featured competitive flying events, aerial stunts, and a 100-gun salute, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Fort Vancouver's founding.

The Legacy of Lieutenant Oakley Kelly: From Polo Field to Municipal Airport

Five years after the initial dedication, the airport was once again the center of attention with the opening of the municipal runway. Lieutenant Kelly's vision for Pearson Field had come to fruition, creating a space for both military and civilian aviation to thrive. As the first commander of the field, Kelly played a vital role in shaping Vancouver's aeronautical history, preserving the legacy of Lieutenant Alexander Pearson, and solidifying the city's place in the annals of aviation.

Today, as we reflect on the past, we honor the contributions of Lieutenant Oakley Kelly and the many aviation pioneers who dared to dream and soar. Their unwavering dedication to progress has left an indelible mark on the world, reminding us all that the sky is not the limit—it's merely the beginning.

In the spirit of Lieutenant Alexander Pearson, may we continue to push the boundaries of human achievement and explore the vast expanse of the skies above, always remembering those who came before us and paved the way.