Zaha Hadid's The Henderson: A New Beacon on Hong Kong's Skyline

The highly-anticipated 36-story tower, The Henderson, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), is drawing closer to completion in the heart of Hong Kong's Central Business District. The tower, envisaged to become a new icon on the city's renowned skyline, is located on a prominent site that was once the world's most expensive piece of land. The structure’s unique design, inspired by a budding bauhinia, has sparked online debate concerning its alignment with the intellectual and design prowess of ZHA's late founder, Zaha Hadid.

Setting a New Architectural Benchmark

Developed by Henderson Land, the site on which The Henderson stands was acquired for a staggering HK$23.3 billion in 2017, formerly serving as a multi-storey car park. The building's design is not merely aesthetic; it is also purposeful. One of the primary design objectives was to counter the adverse feng shui associated with the nearby Bank of China Tower.

Harmonizing Design and Environment

Sara Klomps, a director at ZHA, elaborates on the concept behind the construction. She explains that the soft, curvilinear forms, and the organic glass facade of The Henderson were conceived to provide a stark contrast to the harsh angularity of surrounding structures and to incorporate the verdant Chater Garden into its design.

A Testament to Architectural Innovation

The Henderson boasts a public space on the third floor and an offset core, offering tenants sweeping city views and fostering an open, park-like ambiance within the building. The intricate, curved glass facade presented substantial manufacturing challenges, which were ultimately resolved by German specialist Seele and Hong Kong-based Far East. The completion of the building is expected to ignite further discussion and contribute significantly to the rich architectural narrative of its location.