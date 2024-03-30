Voltage Dip in Hong Kong Traps 52 in Lifts: Hill Fire Suspected Culprit

On a bustling Saturday in Hong Kong, a sudden voltage dip across various districts led to a dramatic situation where 52 individuals found themselves trapped in lifts. The incident, which unfolded between 12.28pm and 1.13pm, has been linked to a hill fire that reportedly affected overhead electricity pylons, disrupting the city's power supply. Authorities, including the Fire Services Department and CLP Power, the primary electricity provider for Kowloon, the New Territories, and most outlying islands, were quick to respond.

Immediate Response and Investigation

The Fire Services Department was inundated with calls from residents trapped in lifts across the New Territories and Kowloon, prompting a swift response to ensure their safety. CLP Power, on the other hand, confirmed that its 400kV overhead power supply system encountered a brief voltage dip around the same time the incidents were reported. Despite the challenges, the power supply was not interrupted, and an engineering team was deployed to investigate the cause, focusing on the hill fire in Yuen Long's Shap Pat Heung area.

Background and Previous Incidents

This is not the first time CLP Power has faced scrutiny over power supply issues. Earlier in January, the company reported two electricity outages in Tsing Yi within a week, raising concerns about the reliability of Hong Kong's electricity infrastructure. The outages were later attributed to equipment deterioration, but the recent voltage dip has reignited debates over the state of the city's power supply system and the potential impact of environmental factors such as hill fires.

Authorities' Reaction and Public Safety Concerns

The Environment and Ecology Bureau expressed its concern and disappointment over the repeated power supply issues, highlighting the need for CLP Power to ensure the reliability of its service. The bureau's response underscores the importance of maintaining a stable power supply in a densely populated city like Hong Kong, where the reliance on lifts is high. Public safety remains a priority, and incidents like these serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by urban infrastructure in adapting to environmental changes and unforeseen events.