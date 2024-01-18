Victor Dawes Begins Third Term as Chairman of Hong Kong Bar Association

In a significant event for the legal realm in Hong Kong, Victor Dawes has been re-elected as the chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association, the city's sole regulatory body for barristers. Dawes, who has held the position since 2022, begins his third term uncontested, alongside vice-chairman Jose Antonio Maurellet and Derek Chan Ching-lung. The re-election took place during the Bar Association's annual general meeting.

Advertisment

Continuity in the Council

Continuing in their roles are secretary and treasurer Eugene Yim Wing-tsang and five council members, re-elected at the meeting. Six other members will proceed into the second year of their terms, ensuring a sense of continuity in the council's administration.

Anticipated Challenges

Advertisment

As the association enters a new term under Dawes' leadership, it faces the significant task of advising the government on achieving a balance between national security and human rights. This challenge arises in the context of the proposed local security law, Article 23 of the Basic Law.

Dawes' Contribution and Expectations

Dawes' tenure as chairman has been marked by his efforts to improve relations between Beijing and the Bar Association, which had been fraught for five years before his appointment. His commentary on major legal issues, such as the application of the national security law and the debate around the protest song 'Glory to Hong Kong', has been noteworthy.

Founded in 1949, the Hong Kong Bar Association experienced a strained relationship with Beijing under the chairmanship of human rights lawyer Philip Dykes. The association has since seen improved relations, a trend that will likely continue under Dawes' leadership. Former chairmen Denis Chang Khen-lee and Martin Lee Chu-ming each served three terms, setting a precedent for Dawes' re-election.