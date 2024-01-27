The Silent Struggle: NGOs Rally for Sri Lankan Domestic Workers in Hong Kong

Amid the towering skyscrapers of Hong Kong, a silent struggle ensues. A struggle of Sri Lankan domestic workers facing mounting challenges and abuses, with a glaring absence of sufficient consulate support. This void is being filled by NGOs and charities, battling to provide essential support for these victims.

Narrative of Abuse

One such worker, Gita, faced a horrifying ordeal. She experienced severe abuse from her employer, a scenario that unfolded into a legal battle with no conclusion. Cases like Gita's are not isolated. Many Sri Lankans are subjected to labor rights violations, including perilous working conditions and forced trafficking into other industries such as construction and prostitution.

The Minority Struggle

According to the Immigration Department's data, Sri Lankans comprise less than 1% of Hong Kong's foreign domestic workers. The workforce is dominated by Indonesians and Filipinos. This small size of the Sri Lankan community contributes to their lack of self-help groups, leaving them more vulnerable to exploitation.

NGOs Stepping Up

Branches of Hope, a local charity, and other NGOs are stepping up to assist Sri Lankans in distress. These organisations are urging the Hong Kong government to provide more resources to tackle these issues. The Labor Department has expressed its commitment to safeguarding foreign domestic helpers' rights, but the reality on the ground suggests a significant gap between promises and action.

Addressing the Gap

Several NGOs, including Help for Domestic Workers, assist in legal matters and compensation claims, underlining the need for better information and translation services in Sinhala and Tamil. The Labor Department has made some efforts in this direction, but NGOs insist that more is needed. The plight of Sri Lankan workers in Hong Kong continues to call for urgent attention, as the city's towering skyscrapers cast long shadows over their struggles.