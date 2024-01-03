en English
Business

Sun Hung Kai Properties Reigns Supreme in Hong Kong’s Property Sales amidst Market Challenges

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Sun Hung Kai Properties Reigns Supreme in Hong Kong’s Property Sales amidst Market Challenges

In a year of declining home prices and the lowest transaction levels in 33 years, Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP), Hong Kong’s premier developer, emerged triumphant in the city’s property sales in 2023. Despite stern market challenges, SHKP claimed a robust 25% share of residential unit sales, selling 3,200 out of 11,011 units, according to data from Dataelements. The company’s contracted sales reached a staggering HK$20.13 billion, a figure that comprised nearly 16% of Hong Kong’s total residential sales.

Major Contributors to SHKP’s Success

Key to the company’s success was the first phase of Yoho West in Tin Shui Wai, Novo Land phase 2 in Tuen Mun, and University Hill phase 2 in Tai Po. In particular, the launch of Yoho West in December 2023 saw 508 units purchased by eager buyers, amassing a total sales value of HK$2.67 billion.

SHKP Outshines Competitors

SHKP’s performance was markedly superior to their competitors, including Chinachem Group and MTR Corp. This is evident from data released by Centaline Property, which showed a slight increase in both volume and value of citywide sales transactions of primary flats from the previous year. The exceptional performance of SHKP is largely attributed to its superior product mix, which Citigroup analysts believe make SHKP’s properties more appealing to buyers.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward to the financial year of 2024, SHKP has plans to launch six new projects, including Novo Land phases 3A and 3B, Yoho Hub phase 2, Yoho West phase 1, 233 Prince Edward Road West, and two Kai Tak projects, Cullinan Sky and Cullinan Harbour phase 1. These projects, with a combined gross floor area of 3 million sq ft, are expected to spearhead SHKP’s continued dominance in the Hong Kong property market.

Despite a 20% drop in Hong Kong’s home prices from their 2021 peak and an anticipated further 10% fall in 2024, SHKP’s strategic planning and superior product offerings position the company to continue its robust performance in the coming year.

Business HongKong
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

