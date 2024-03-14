Stanley Ho's Widow Gifts $588M Yacht to Supermodel Ming Xi, Sparking Inheritance Speculation

In a dazzling display of familial affection and wealth, Angela Leong, the widow of casino magnate Stanley Ho, recently bestowed upon her daughter-in-law, supermodel Ming Xi, a birthday present that has sent ripples through social media and the luxury world alike—a $588 million yacht. This grand gesture not only underscores the bond between Leong and Ming Xi but also fuels speculation about the latter's potential future role within the Ho family empire.

Generous Gestures and Familial Ties

The gifting of such an extravagant present is a testament to the close relationship between Leong and Ming Xi. The ceremonial ribbon-cutting event, attended by Ming Xi, her husband Mario Ho, sister-in-law Alice Ho, and Leong herself, was not just a celebration of a birthday but a public affirmation of Ming Xi's esteemed place within the Ho family. This is not the first time Leong has lavished Ming Xi with opulent gifts; past presents have included sizable real estate properties and significant monetary gifts upon the births of her grandchildren, further cementing Ming Xi's status within the family.

Ming Xi's Meteoric Rise

Since her marriage to Mario Ho, Ming Xi's status has indeed skyrocketed. From her beginnings in the competitive world of modeling, where she made her mark by appearing in shows for some of the most prestigious fashion brands worldwide, to becoming a central figure in one of Asia's wealthiest families, Ming Xi's journey has been nothing short of spectacular. Her marriage to Mario Ho, accompanied by a proposal that featured 99,999 roses, was a fairytale event that captured the public's imagination and highlighted the couple's high-profile status.

Speculations on the Horizon

While the gift of a $588 million yacht is a headline in itself, it also raises questions about the future dynamics of the Ho family's business empire. With Ming Xi now firmly entrenched within the family's inner circle, there is growing speculation that she could play a significant role in the family's business affairs in the future. The public's fascination with Ming Xi's integration into the Ho family, combined with her proven track record in her professional life, suggests that her influence within the family could extend beyond mere familial ties.

As the dust settles on the grand yacht gifting ceremony, the broader implications of Ming Xi's evolving role within the Ho family continue to captivate the public's imagination. Whether or not she will inherit a significant part of the Ho family empire remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Ming Xi's journey from runway to family royalty is a narrative that continues to unfold, with each chapter more intriguing than the last.