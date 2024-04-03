Sino Group Malls Boost Post-Easter Revelry with Exclusive Discounts in Hong Kong

As the Easter holidays wind down, Sino Group is gearing up to inject more excitement into Hong Kong's retail scene. From April 4 to April 7, selected shopping malls operated by the conglomerate, including Tuen Mun Town Plaza, Olympian City, and several others, are rolling out exclusive discounts.

This initiative aims to encourage residents to indulge in local spending, extending the festive atmosphere and providing added incentives for families to enjoy their time in the city.

Encouraging Local Consumption with Discounts

During this limited-time promotion, visitors can take advantage of significant discounts across a wide array of shops within Sino Group's malls. To make the deal sweeter, families with children aged 12 and under who hit a certain spending threshold will be rewarded with an extra two hours of free parking.

This offer stacks with any ongoing parking promotions, ensuring maximum benefits for shoppers. Moreover, members of the S+ Rewards program are in for a treat, as they will receive quadruple the reward points on their purchases at nine major shopping malls. These points can be converted into cash vouchers, offering more value in future shopping sprees.

More Fun for Kids

Aside from shopping perks, Sino Group's malls are hosting a plethora of activities designed to entertain both the young and the young at heart. At Tuen Mun Town Plaza, visitors can marvel at a large-scale toy exhibition, while Olympian City offers an expansive indoor inflatable playground perfect for energetic play.

Citywalk steps up with an animal-themed art market, ensuring that there's something exciting for every family member. These activities not only provide fun-filled experiences but also encourage visitors to explore the vibrant offerings of each mall.

Through these strategic promotions and activities, Sino Group aims to foster a sense of community and joy among Hong Kong residents, extending the festive mood beyond the Easter holidays.

By enticing people to engage in local consumption, the conglomerate is not only boosting the retail industry but also reinforcing the city's reputation as a lively, family-friendly destination. It's a win-win for the economy and the people, promising a bustling atmosphere in some of Hong Kong's most popular shopping destinations.