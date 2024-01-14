Pakt: Revolutionizing Wardrobe Management in Cramped Cities

When space becomes a luxury, innovation steps in to provide solutions. This is precisely the case in Hong Kong, a city renowned for its cramped living spaces. The issue caught the attention of Barbara Yu Larsson, a well-traveled entrepreneur hailing from Taipei, who founded Pakt, a digital wardrobe management service that has been changing the way people manage their wardrobes since 2016.

From Personal Challenge to Entrepreneurial Venture

Having lived and worked in global cities including New York, Tokyo, and London, Larsson’s move to Hong Kong presented her with the challenge of finding adequate storage for seasonal clothing. This personal predicament sparked her entrepreneurial spirit, leading to the creation of Pakt, a service that addresses the dual concerns of space constraints and proper garment care.

A Digital Solution for Wardrobe Woes

Pakt is not just a storage service, it is a comprehensive wardrobe management solution. It provides clients with a climate-controlled storage facility and a mobile app-based digital inventory. The service includes valet collection, detailed condition reports, and cataloguing of items. The unique feature of Pakt is that it allows clients to request delivery of their stored items whenever needed. Moreover, in an effort to promote sustainable practices, Pakt has partnered with Vestiaire Collective to facilitate the resale of unwanted items.

Pakt: A Growing Trend

Initially, Pakt catered predominantly to a female clientele. However, recognizing the wardrobe needs of men, the service has seen an increase in male customers. In October 2023, Pakt expanded its reach to Singapore, offering services starting from S$7 per item per month. Specialty storage for items like bridalwear and luxury handbags costs S$40 per item per month. The name ‘Pakt’ was suggested by Larsson’s daughter, symbolizing both the packing of items and a pact of trust between the company and its clients.

With its innovative approach to wardrobe management, Pakt is promoting responsible and intentional consumption. It enables clients to better manage their collections, preventing unnecessary purchases and contributing to a more sustainable fashion industry.