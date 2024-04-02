Over 60% of Hong Kong Film, TV Workers Face Wage Delays, University Survey Finds

A recent survey by Lingnan University has unveiled a concerning trend in Hong Kong's film and television industry, where over 60% of workers have experienced wage delays, shedding light on the precarious working conditions faced by many. Highlighting the fragmented employment patterns and the dire need for regulatory intervention, the survey calls for the government to champion standard contracts and safer working environments in the sector.

Widespread Wage Delays and Contractual Issues

The university's research, spanning from April 2023 to January 2024, involved 212 industry professionals ranging from camera crews to post-production editors. It revealed that a significant portion of these workers, particularly freelancers who constitute about 70% of the respondents, are mired in unstable employment conditions. Notably, less than 25% of workers have formal contracts, with the majority relying on verbal agreements or having no contracts at all. This precariousness is further underscored by the fact that more than half of the respondents reported earning below HK$20,000 (US$2,555) monthly, which is beneath the city's median income.

Challenges in Addressing Wage Defaults

The survey not only highlights the issue of wage delays but also the difficulties workers face in reclaiming their unpaid wages. Only half of those who experienced wage delays succeeded in pursuing their claims, while others either failed or were still trying. The fear of being ostracized or labeled as troublesome within the tight-knit industry circle exacerbates the situation, discouraging many from speaking up. Anecdotes from the survey reflect a resignation to the status quo, with one cinematographer waiting over two years to get paid, illustrating the urgent need for systemic change.

Call for Government Intervention and Standard Contracts

Professor Pun Ngai, leading the research team, emphasized the government's role in spearheading reforms within the industry. By mandating standard contracts and ensuring discussions around work-related injuries and insurance, the government can significantly improve the working conditions for these workers. Furthermore, the proposal to require high-risk filming projects to report to the Labour Department before commencement is a step towards safeguarding the workers' safety and health. The survey's findings make a compelling case for a more regulated and fair working environment in Hong Kong's film and television industry.

As the survey concludes, the call for action is clear. The industry's reliance on informal work agreements and the prevalent issue of wage delays not only undermine workers' rights but also threaten the sustainability of Hong Kong's film and television sector. By adopting the recommended measures, the government can lay the groundwork for a more equitable and prosperous industry, ensuring that creativity and talent continue to thrive without being marred by financial insecurity and exploitation.