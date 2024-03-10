Nick Cheuk Clinches Best New Director at Asian Film Awards 2023 for 'Time Still Turns the Pages'

Hong Kong filmmaker Nick Cheuk Yik-him triumphed as the Best New Director for his poignant drama Time Still Turns the Pages at the Asian Film Awards 2023, held at Hong Kong's Xiqu Centre. The first-time director's socially charged narrative on family trauma and student suicides earned critical acclaim, setting the stage for a memorable night in the cinematic world.

Rising Stars and Veteran Triumphs

The competition was fierce across all categories, showcasing talent from 24 countries and regions with 35 films vying for 16 prestigious awards. In a notable victory, Rachel Leung Yung-ting won Best Supporting Actress for her role in In Broad Daylight, marking her first win in this category. The Best Actor award saw intense competition among Asian cinema's heavyweights, ultimately won by Japan's Koji Yakusho for Perfect Days. On the other hand, Jiang Qinqin took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Dwelling by the West Lake, highlighting rural China's essence.

Celebrating Excellence in Filmmaking

Among other notable winners, Hirokazu Kore-eda received the Best Director prize for the third time with his mystery thriller Monster. The film was also the last scoring project of the renowned composer Ryuichi Sakamoto. The evening's highest honor, the Best Film Award, was bestowed upon Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Evil Does Not Exist, a compelling drama that explores the bond between a father and his daughter in a rural setting. The ceremony underscored the diverse storytelling and rich talent pool within Asian cinema.

Supporting the Next Generation

The Asian Film Awards Academy, a collaborative effort by the Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Busan international film festivals, continues to champion Asian cinema. With an injection of HK$1.4 billion into Hong Kong's film development fund and initiatives like leading young filmmakers in Macau, the academy is setting the stage for future cinematic excellence. The awards ceremony not only honored current achievements but also laid a foundation for nurturing upcoming talent, ensuring the vibrant continuation of Asian storytelling on the global stage.

As the curtains fell on the night of accolades, the Asian Film Awards 2023 celebrated not just the winners but the enduring spirit of creativity and innovation in Asian cinema. With legends honored and new talents discovered, the event marked another milestone in recognizing and promoting cinematic excellence across Asia.