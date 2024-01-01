New Year’s Babies Bring Joy and Government Subsidy in Hong Kong

The first day of 2024 in Hong Kong was greeted with joy and new beginnings as four bundles of joy were welcomed into the world in public hospitals. The first baby, a girl, opened her eyes to a new world at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam at exactly 12.05am. This was soon followed by a boy at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung at 12.32am, another girl at Queen Mary Hospital at 12.36am, and the fourth baby, a girl, was born to the Yip family at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin at 1.36am.

Government’s Cash Bonus Scheme for Newborns

As part of the government’s initiative to encourage childbirth, each of these babies brings with them a one-time government subsidy of HK$20,000 (US$2,561). This cash bonus scheme, launched by the government as a token of support for the parents, will be put towards baby-related expenses.

(Read Also: Hong Kong’s Public Health Landscape: A Year of Progress and Challenges)

The Yip Family’s New Year Surprise

The Yip family expressed their joy and surprise at their baby’s New Year’s birth. The father was appreciative of the financial support, stating it would be of significant help in covering baby-related expenses. However, the baby’s mother suggested a monthly subsidy would be more beneficial than a one-off handout, considering the ongoing cost of necessities such as milk formula.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve Spectacle Draws Record Tourist Influx in Hong Kong)

Additional Initiatives to Promote Childbirth

In addition to the cash bonus scheme, the Hong Kong authorities have also announced other initiatives to promote childbirth. These include giving families with newborns priority in balloting for government-subsidized flats and reducing the waiting time for public rental flats by a year, further making it easier for families to plan for their future.

Read More