en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
HongKong

New Year’s Babies Bring Joy and Government Subsidy in Hong Kong

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
New Year’s Babies Bring Joy and Government Subsidy in Hong Kong

The first day of 2024 in Hong Kong was greeted with joy and new beginnings as four bundles of joy were welcomed into the world in public hospitals. The first baby, a girl, opened her eyes to a new world at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam at exactly 12.05am. This was soon followed by a boy at Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung at 12.32am, another girl at Queen Mary Hospital at 12.36am, and the fourth baby, a girl, was born to the Yip family at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin at 1.36am.

Government’s Cash Bonus Scheme for Newborns

As part of the government’s initiative to encourage childbirth, each of these babies brings with them a one-time government subsidy of HK$20,000 (US$2,561). This cash bonus scheme, launched by the government as a token of support for the parents, will be put towards baby-related expenses.

(Read Also: Hong Kong’s Public Health Landscape: A Year of Progress and Challenges)

The Yip Family’s New Year Surprise

The Yip family expressed their joy and surprise at their baby’s New Year’s birth. The father was appreciative of the financial support, stating it would be of significant help in covering baby-related expenses. However, the baby’s mother suggested a monthly subsidy would be more beneficial than a one-off handout, considering the ongoing cost of necessities such as milk formula.

(Read Also: New Year’s Eve Spectacle Draws Record Tourist Influx in Hong Kong)

Additional Initiatives to Promote Childbirth

In addition to the cash bonus scheme, the Hong Kong authorities have also announced other initiatives to promote childbirth. These include giving families with newborns priority in balloting for government-subsidized flats and reducing the waiting time for public rental flats by a year, further making it easier for families to plan for their future.

Read More

0
HongKong Society
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hong Kong's Public Health Landscape: A Year of Progress and Challenges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Pamela Leung: An Immigrant's Tale through Art

By Geeta Pillai

Hong Kong Ushers in New Year with Record-Breaking Firework Display

By Rizwan Shah

Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

Three's Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Me ...
@Business · 12 hours
Three's Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Me ...
heart comment 0
Hong Kong Witnesses Record-Breaking Warm New Year’s Eve Amid Climate Change Concerns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Witnesses Record-Breaking Warm New Year's Eve Amid Climate Change Concerns
Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unprecedented Security Breach at Cathay Pacific: Woman Boards Flight Without Boarding Pass
Cathay Pacific Airways Grapples with Flight Cancellations Amid Pilot Hourly Cap and Sickness Rate Issues

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cathay Pacific Airways Grapples with Flight Cancellations Amid Pilot Hourly Cap and Sickness Rate Issues
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
43 seconds
Constitutional Court Bars Evo Morales from Re-election in 2025
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
1 min
2024 AFL Season: A Career Crossroads for Fremantle and West Coast Players
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
1 min
Former Australian PM Howard's Carbon Trading Scheme Veto Revealed
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
1 min
Baltimore Ravens & San Francisco 49ers Secure Top Seeds in Week 17 of 2023 NFL Season
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
2 mins
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
4 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
5 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
6 mins
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
6 mins
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
8 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
11 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
13 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
23 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
25 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
47 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app