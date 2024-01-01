en English
New Year Voltage Dip in Hong Kong Causes Significant Disruptions

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
On the first day of the year, a significant voltage fluctuation in certain parts of Hong Kong’s New Territories led to considerable disruptions, catching the city off-guard. The dip in voltage resulted in over twenty individuals being trapped in elevators and instigated the activation of fire alarms. The electricity company in charge, CLP Power, attributed the issue to equipment failure at one of its substations.

Unforeseen Equipment Malfunction

Upon investigating the situation, CLP Power discovered that a malfunction in the equipment at one of their substations was the root cause of the problem. Protective devices that were activated following the malfunction might have induced voltage-sensitive installations, such as elevators, to halt operations. This resulted in a flurry of distress calls to emergency services from people stuck in elevators.

Emergency Services Respond

The Fire Services Department was inundated with at least 20 reports of individuals stuck in elevators and five fire incident reports. The affected areas were primarily in Kwai Chung, Tsuen Wan, Tsing Yi, Ma On Shan, and Sha Tin. A video that circulated online showed smoke billowing out from a CLP Power substation in Tsing Yi. However, when the fire department arrived on the scene, there were no signs of smoke or fire detected.

Investigation and Apologies

The area was immediately cordoned off for safety reasons, and CLP Power issued an apology for the inconvenience caused. The company’s engineering staff is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. This incident is particularly notable as it follows two other voltage dips that occurred in Hong Kong in 2023, one affecting Hong Kong Island in April and another impacting Kowloon and the New Territories in March.

HongKong Safety
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

