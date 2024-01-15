MTR Corporation Reports Significant Resurgence in Train Services; Plans Strategic Enhancements

In a display of resilience and recovery, the MTR Corporation reports a significant bounce back in its train services for 2023. Service levels have surged to nearly 90 percent of their pre-pandemic levels, marking a considerable turnaround from the slump induced by COVID-19. This revival is reflected not only in the total number of train services but also in the volume of local passengers, which have almost scaled back to pre-pandemic figures.

Cross-Boundary Services on the Rise

Cross-boundary train services haven’t been left behind in this resurgence. They have clocked over 70 percent of their previous capacity, indicating a return to robust inter-city connectivity. This recovery suggests a gradual reopening of boundaries and a resurgence in travel and trade activities, boding well for the city’s economy.

MTR’s Strategic Pivot

In a strategic pivot, MTR has announced an enhancement of train frequencies during non-peak hours on five of its critical railway lines. This improvement will add 228 extra trips every week, slashing train intervals to 5 to 10 minutes on select lines. This move is expected to boost the Corporation’s service levels even further, catering to the increasing commuter load as the city grapples with the new normal.

Adapting to Government Announcements

Additionally, the MTR Corporation is well-prepared to adapt to the SAR government’s announcements, particularly with the potential resumption of the multi-entry visa scheme for Shenzhen residents. This adjustment could notably increase the number of passengers, especially in the run-up to the Lunar New Year. The company is also mulling over the extension of East Rail line services for special occasions, in response to the anticipated 24-hour operation of the Lok Ma Chau-Huanggang checkpoints.

Maintaining Safety Standards

Despite these changes, MTR’s policy on suspending overground train services during Typhoon 9 signals will remain unchanged, underlining its commitment to passenger safety. To help commuters plan better during such weather events, the company has also pledged to increase public awareness regarding its Typhoon 9 service protocols.