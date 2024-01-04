en English
Aviation

Mid-air Turnaround: Cathay Pacific Incident Highlights Ongoing Pilot Health Concerns

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Mid-air Turnaround: Cathay Pacific Incident Highlights Ongoing Pilot Health Concerns

In an unexpected turn of events on December 11, 2023, a Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-1000 bearing the registration B-LXM was compelled to perform an about-face mid-air. The flight, designated CX-101, was en route from Hong Kong to Sydney when the captain reported feeling unwell. The decision was made to veer the aircraft back to its origin, ensuring the safety of all onboard. After a three-hour return journey, the plane landed securely back in Hong Kong.

Piloting Through Adversity

Once grounded, another crew took over the reins, guiding the passengers to their intended destination of Sydney. However, this transition resulted in a significant nine-hour delay in the passengers’ journey. This incident is not isolated; it forms part of an unsettling trend of pilot incapacitations and on-duty deaths that marked the year 2023.

Global Pattern of Pilot Incapacitations

The aviation industry has witnessed a wide gamut of such incidents, ranging from mild illnesses to severe cases culminating in the loss of life. A Ryanair flight had to be diverted due to a pilot falling ill. An American Airlines pilot suffered a seizure mid-flight, and in a unique circumstance, an Air Transat flight saw a passenger, who was a pilot, step in to take over the controls. The military aviation sector has not been spared either, with reports of a student pilot from the US Army Aviation Center experiencing cardiac arrest in the midst of a flight.

Off-duty Pilot Deaths and the Corona Crisis

Even off-duty, pilots have not been immune to sudden deaths, the causes of which have not been explicitly stated. The backdrop to this grim picture is the ongoing ripple effects of the worldwide Corona crisis. Michel Chossudovsky, in his book ‘The Worldwide Corona Crisis’, offers a scathing critique of the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He questions the official narrative, asserting it was manipulated to destabilize economies and societies. Chossudovsky also casts doubts on the accuracy of PCR tests and the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting a potential link between these elements and the health issues plaguing pilots.

Aviation HongKong Travel & Tourism
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

