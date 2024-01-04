Macau’s Tourism Sector Pins High Hopes on 2024: A Deep Dive

As the dawn of 2024 brings optimism to various sectors across the globe, Macau’s tourism industry leaders, Andy Wu and Paul Wong, share a hopeful outlook for the year ahead. The duo, in separate interviews with TDM Chinese channel, shed light on initiatives aimed at boosting the tourism sector in Macau, indicating a promising year for the region.

Government Initiatives Aiding Tourism Growth

Paul Wong, the head of the Macau Leisure Travel Services Innovation Association, lauded the government’s initiative to offer free direct bus transportation from Hong Kong International Airport to Macau. He anticipates this move to significantly hike the number of foreign visitations. Wong further suggested that local tourism authorities bolster their marketing efforts to lure foreign travel agencies. He proposed the design of more comprehensive tour packages that encompass both Hong Kong and Macau, along with an increase in bus service frequency and extended operating hours to better serve international tourists.

First Multi-Destination Tour in the Offing

Andy Wu, chair of the Travel Industry Council of Macau, put forth the idea of focusing on tours that include Macau and Hengqin. Wu encouraged local residents to visit Hengqin more frequently and announced that the first multi-destination tour involving Macau and Hengqin is slated to commence post-Lunar New Year. However, he also pointed out that a previous tour program to Hengqin didn’t live up to the expectations, attracting less than 30 tourists.

Surge in Gaming Revenue Boosts Tourism

Macau’s gaming space, which reported a gross gaming revenue of $22.7bn in 2023, a 334% annual increase, significantly contributed to the tourism sector’s growth. The six major operators in the region are set to raise their spending on non-gaming investments by 20%. In addition, Robert Goldstein, Chair and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, expressed optimism for market growth as the firm plans to expand across Asia, earmarking $15 billion for investment in Macao.