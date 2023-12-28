Kathy Chow: A Star’s Farewell and Continued Legacy

The luminous star of Hong Kong cinema, Kathy Chow, departed from our world on December 11, leaving behind a legacy of iconic performances and profound philanthropy. Her sister confirmed that the death was due to cardiovascular disease, dispelling previous assumptions of a vague illness. This information came to light via a social media statement, along with an earnest plea to the public to cease speculating about the cause of her death, and instead, honor her memory with respect.

Chow’s Legacy Continues Amidst Speculation

Chow’s sister, concurrently warning against potential deceptive charity funds claiming to represent Kathy Chow, urged the public to maintain their respect for the family’s privacy, particularly in the vicinity of Chow’s villa in Beijing. The late actress’s mother, the inheritor of Chow’s assets, plans to uphold and continue her daughter’s philanthropic endeavors, maintaining the humanitarian spirit that Chow was known for.

A Beacon of Philanthropy

Kathy Chow’s commitment to charity work was not fleeting nor superficial. She consistently supported a Beijing orphanage with both donations and personal involvement, embodying the spirit of giving in more ways than one. Such was her dedication that even her pets have found a new home. Chow’s mother, ensuring the continuity of her daughter’s charitable legacy, is poised to carry the torch forward.

Return to Hong Kong: A Journey Home

After her cremation in China, Kathy Chow’s ashes will embark on their final journey back to Hong Kong, the city she called home. Chow, born in 1966, climbed the ladder of fame with her leading roles in TVB drama series, most notably as Zhou Zhiruo in Jin Yong’s 1994 TV adaptation of ‘The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber.’

Fellow actors Felix Wong and Michael Miu paid tribute to Chow by sharing their cherished memories of her. Describing her as innocent, shy, and charming, they remembered a woman who brought cheerfulness into every room she entered. Her funeral, a private event attended only by close family and friends, served as a testament to the love and respect that surrounded her both in life and death.