Jin Yong's Centennial: Iconic Wuxia Heroes Sculpture Exhibit Enthralls Fans in Hong Kong

Hundreds of enthusiasts and tourists flocked to Hong Kong's Central on a humid Saturday to immerse themselves in the mythical world of Jin Yong, marking the 100th anniversary of the legendary Chinese writer's birth. The exhibition, titled "A Path to Glory – Jin Yong’s Centennial Memorial," showcases 32 sculptures of beloved characters from Jin Yong's wuxia novels, drawing a diverse crowd from around the globe. Among the visitors were Avery Gu Xin Yu from Suzhou and Lachesis Li Han, who expressed their admiration for the beautifully crafted sculptures and the memories they stirred of their childhood.

Advertisment

Exhibition Highlights and Fan Favorites

The exhibition, supported by a generous HK$15 million from the government’s Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund, features sculptures valued at HK$100 million, created by mainland Chinese artist Ren Zhe. Notably, a sculpture of Yang Guo, the protagonist of The Return of the Condor Heroes, and his companion eagle, attracted long queues of fans eager for a photo opportunity. The sculptures at Edinburgh Place and the Heritage Museum in Sha Tin serve as a testament to Jin Yong's enduring legacy and influence on martial arts fiction.

International Appeal and Government Support

Advertisment

The event not only captivates local fans but also international audiences, as evidenced by a group of European cruise ship passengers visiting the exhibit. Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung welcomed the guests on social media, highlighting the exhibition's role in promoting Hong Kong's cultural heritage to the world. The exhibit is part of over 80 mega events planned for the first half of the year, showcasing the government's commitment to enhancing the city's cultural landscape.

Legacy and Cultural Impact

Renowned globally, Jin Yong's novels have sold over 100 million copies and have been translated into 14 languages, making him the world's most popular Chinese writer. His works have transcended literature, inspiring films, TV shows, and even video games, shaping the wuxia genre for generations. The centennial memorial exhibition not only celebrates Jin Yong's contributions to Chinese literature but also fosters a deeper appreciation of wuxia culture among both Chinese and international audiences.

The exhibition's success in attracting visitors from various backgrounds underscores Jin Yong's universal appeal and the timeless nature of his stories. As fans continue to visit the sculptures and reminisce about their favorite characters, the legacy of Jin Yong lives on, bridging cultures and bringing together people through the power of storytelling.