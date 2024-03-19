Imperial Elegance Unveiled: Old Summer Palace Architectural Models Display in Hong Kong

The captivating allure of Qing dynasty's imperial grandeur is set to grace Hong Kong, as heritage architectural models of the Old Summer Palace, or Yuan Ming Yuan, embark on their inaugural exhibition outside Beijing. This remarkable event, titled "The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Yuan Ming Yuan — Art and Culture of an Imperial Garden-Palace," not only showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of ancient Chinese architects but also offers a poignant glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the emperors and the architectural innovation of the era. Among the highlights are the 150-year-old tang yang models, meticulously crafted to receive imperial approval before construction commenced.

Advertisment

Historical Dialogue Through Craftsmanship

These models, a testament to the architectural prowess of their creators, serve as a bridge connecting modern viewers with the imperial visionaries of the past. Crafted with precision, each model reveals intricate details of the palace's design, from room measurements to the orientation of buildings. Li Yumeng, a Palace Museum researcher, emphasizes the models' role in illustrating construction techniques of yesteryear, enhancing our understanding of Yuan Ming Yuan's architectural significance. The exhibition also revisits the tragic destruction of Yuan Ming Yuan in 1860, offering a somber reflection on the cultural loss endured during the Second Opium War.

The Art of Tang Yang: A Craftsmanship Marvel

Advertisment

The tang yang models, primarily made from layers of paper, wood, and glue, underwent a unique ironing process to achieve their remarkable form and stability. This delicate technique, akin to pressing clothes, was crucial for smoothing out wrinkles and shaping the elaborate roof curves. These models, part of the esteemed Yangshi Lei Archives recognized by UNESCO's Memory of the World Programme, underscore the Lei family's significant contribution to Chinese architectural history, blending southern woodwork craftsmanship with Beijing's architectural styles.

Reflections of Imperial Tastes and Beliefs

The exhibition delves into the architectural diversity of Yuan Ming Yuan, contrasting the uniformity of the Forbidden City. For instance, the 33-room Hall of Universal Peace mirrors Emperor Yongzheng's Buddhist beliefs, symbolizing auspiciousness. Meanwhile, the Hall of Nine Continents in Peace, designed for leisure, highlights the personalized architectural preferences of the emperors. With around 80 such models still in existence, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity to explore the architectural ingenuity and cultural depth of Qing dynasty's imperial gardens.

Set to run from March 20 to August 12 at the Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District, the exhibition invites visitors to immerse themselves in the legacy of Yuan Ming Yuan. Through these architectural marvels, the exhibition not only celebrates the artistic achievements of the Qing dynasty but also prompts reflection on the preservation and appreciation of cultural heritage. This event marks a pivotal moment in bringing the stories of ancient Chinese emperors and their palatial abodes closer to the contemporary audience, fostering a deeper understanding of China's rich historical tapestry.