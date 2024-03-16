Hong Kong's Pink Dolphins at Risk: Urgent Conservation Call Amid Construction Projects

Marine experts have raised alarms over the dire situation facing Hong Kong's pink dolphins due to ongoing and upcoming construction projects, including the notable Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and the Lantau Vision Tomorrow reclamation project. With dolphin numbers hitting a record low, the call for revamped conservation efforts is louder than ever, aiming to safeguard the remaining viable habitats of these vulnerable marine creatures before it's too late.

Impact of Construction on Dolphin Habitats

Research from the Cetacea Research Institute (CRI) points to the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge between 2010 and 2016 as a significant threat to the dolphins' survival rates. The study reveals that the bridge construction led to a drastic reduction in dolphin numbers around Lantau Island, with the habitat changes pushing the dolphins towards less suitable areas. This situation was exacerbated by the construction of the third runway at Hong Kong airport, further disturbing the dolphins' primary habitats.

Current Conservation Efforts Deemed Inadequate

Despite existing marine parks and protective measures, experts like Leszek Karczmarski from CRI criticize the current conservation strategies as ineffectual. The proposed North Lantau Marine Park, aimed at linking existing protected areas, is seen as a step in the right direction but insufficient on its own. The delay in the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project provides a crucial window for the government to implement more robust conservation measures, focusing on preserving the quality and quantity of habitats essential for the dolphins' survival.

Government and Development Bureau's Response

The Hong Kong government and the Development Bureau have acknowledged the temporary displacement of dolphins due to infrastructure projects, viewing it as an adaptive response by the dolphins. They argue that long-term monitoring and environmental impact assessments suggest that the central waters, where much of the reclamation work is planned, are not crucial habitats for the pink dolphins. Nonetheless, they commit to strict compliance with environmental mitigation measures to minimize the impact on these marine mammals.

The plight of Hong Kong's pink dolphins underscores a broader environmental challenge: balancing development with the preservation of biodiversity. As the city moves forward with its ambitious infrastructure projects, the fate of its iconic dolphins hangs in the balance, making the call for effective conservation measures more urgent than ever. The coming years will be critical in determining whether these beloved marine creatures can thrive once again in Hong Kong's waters or if they will become another casualty of human progress.