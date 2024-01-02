Hong Kong’s Neon Signs: A Dimming Legacy and the Effort to Keep It Glowing

In the vibrant, bustling city of Hong Kong, a quiet transformation is taking place. The city’s iconic neon signs, once a beacon of the city’s energetic spirit and cultural identity, are experiencing a steady decline. Drawing attention to this transition is master craftsman Wu Chi-kai, one of the last eight remaining neon artisans in Hong Kong, who is steadfastly continuing a tradition that etched the city’s visual identity in bright, glowing letters.

The Decline of Neon

These radiant signs, which once adorned pawn shops, mah jong parlours, bridal stores, and restaurants, are now fewer, their presence dimmed by the robust enforcement of regulations on unauthorized and unsafe signs. This decline mirrors the shifting preference of businesses towards modern technologies such as LED, leaving the once-dominant neon signs a dwindling feature of Hong Kong’s cityscape.

A Flicker of Hope

Despite this decrease, there is a resurgence of interest in neon. Its nostalgic charm and distinct aesthetic value are appealing to a new generation that seeks to reconnect with the city’s past. Conservationists like Cardin Chan and academics like Brian Kwok are spearheading efforts to preserve this fading heritage, championing the cause of these glowing symbols of prosperity and freedom.

Neon: More Than Just Light

The craft of neon sign-making—encompassing calligraphy, metal work, and installation—resonates with the historical cottage industries of Hong Kong. While their demand has transformed, neon signs retain popularity as interior decoration pieces and potent cultural symbols. Wu’s creations, like a neon Christmas tree for a hotel and restored signs for high-profile events like a Louis Vuitton after-party, exemplify the renewed interest and value attached to this traditional craft.

The commitment of Wu and others like him to sustain this art form is a testament to Hong Kong’s resilience and an acknowledgment of its rich visual culture and craftsmanship. Against the backdrop of recent socio-political changes and increased control from Beijing, the persistence of neon signs and the efforts to preserve them serve as a vibrant reminder of Hong Kong’s unique identity and its luminous legacy.