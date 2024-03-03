Hong Kong's Legal Sector Eyes Middle East Expansion, DSJ Leads Delegation to Riyadh Disputes Week

Hong Kong's Deputy Secretary for Justice, Mr Cheung Kwok-kwan, is set to lead a pioneering delegation to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a significant move to bolster Hong Kong's prowess in legal and dispute resolution services on the international stage. Scheduled for tomorrow, March 4, this venture into the Riyadh International Disputes Week (RIDW) aims to showcase Hong Kong's legal sector capabilities, fostering exchanges and cooperation with pivotal regions, and reinforcing its position as a key player in the Asia-Pacific's legal and dispute resolution domain.

Advertisment

Strategic Engagement and Opportunities

The delegation's participation in the inaugural RIDW underlines a strategic outreach to the Middle East, aligning with the Belt and Road Initiative's goals. By engaging in this event, Hong Kong's legal sector seeks to unlock new opportunities, enhancing its global footprint. Members from the Law Society of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Bar Association, and industry professionals are part of this landmark delegation, poised to contribute their expertise and explore potential avenues for collaboration.

Active Participation and Networking

Advertisment

Throughout the RIDW, Mr Cheung will take the stage at a thematic event and luncheon hosted by the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, signifying Hong Kong's commitment to international arbitration and mediation. His attendance at the Third International Conference and Exhibition by the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration and visits to local law firms are geared towards strengthening ties and fostering a deeper understanding between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia's legal landscapes.

Future Implications and Hong Kong's Legal Sector

This groundbreaking trip not only represents Hong Kong's ambition to expand its legal services but also highlights the potential for increased cooperation between Hong Kong and Middle Eastern entities. As Mr Cheung and his delegation wrap up their visit on March 7, the insights gained and relationships built during the RIDW are expected to pave the way for Hong Kong's enhanced role in international legal and dispute resolution services, contributing to its long-term vision as a global legal hub.