Hong Kong's LED Rose Installation Critiqued for Funeral Ambiance, Faces Potential Tweaks

Hong Kong's recent attempt to beautify East Kowloon with a government-funded LED rose installation outside the East Kowloon Cultural Centre has sparked controversy. Costing over HK$500,000 (US$64,000), the display, intended as a vibrant photo spot, has instead been likened to funeral decor by the public. Amid the backlash, discussions for modifications are underway between the Home Affairs Department, contractors, and district council members.

Public Reaction and Official Response

Shortly after its unveiling, images of the LED rose installation flooded social media platforms, drawing comparisons to a funeral parlour due to its white roses by day and haunting blue illumination by night. Kwun Tong District Councillor Cheung Ki-tang disclosed the project's hefty price tag, emphasizing its goal to create a youthful attraction in the area. Despite these intentions, the installation's aesthetic has led to widespread criticism, with many questioning the allocation of resources. The district council and contractors are now considering "small adjustments" to the lighting to address public concerns.

From Real to LED: Budget Constraints and Decision Making

The initial proposal for the East Kowloon Cultural Centre's facade was to feature real flowers, a plan later scrapped for LED roses due to budget limitations and technical issues. This pivot has raised questions about the decision-making process and prioritization of public funds, especially given the project's significant cost and resultant public dissatisfaction. Documents from the district council reveal that the decision to switch to LED flowers was also motivated by the reduced maintenance they required compared to real plants.

Looking Forward: The Installation's Future

Despite the controversy, the installation is set for a three-month exhibition period, with the possibility of extension based on public reception and further deliberations. The ongoing debate underscores the challenges of public art installations in meeting community expectations and the importance of public consultation in such projects. As discussions about potential modifications continue, the future of the LED rose garden remains uncertain, serving as a poignant reminder of the complex interplay between artistic intention, public perception, and the effective use of public resources.