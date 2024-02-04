Hong Kong's Journey Towards Racial Equality: A Reflection by the EOC Chairperson

In a reflective address, the chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) of Hong Kong unveiled the trajectory of racial equality and inclusion in the region. The revelations illuminated both the milestones achieved and the challenges that still loom large. Amid the complexities, the underlying narrative is one of progress and perseverance.

Education and Language Proficiency: A Mixed Bag

The past decade has ushered in notable advancements in education among non-Chinese youth. Postsecondary education participation rates have swelled from 38.4% to a commendable 50%. However, the regional language proficiency among ethnic minorities remains a hurdle. A recent survey shows only about 40% of them have attained reading proficiency in Chinese, with a slightly lower 36% being proficient in writing.

Overcoming Language Barriers in Employment

Language proficiency, particularly in Cantonese and Mandarin, is inextricably linked to employment opportunities. Recognizing this, the Hong Kong government has initiated measures to dismantle this barrier. Government departments have been urged to tailor language tests to job requirements. Additionally, Chinese language training is being provided to ethnic minority interns, offering them a fairer shot at the job market.

Private Sector Steps Up

The private sector too, has been instrumental in driving the racial diversity and inclusion agenda. The Racial Diversity & Inclusion Charter for Employers is witnessing a surge in signatories, testifying to the growing recognition of the importance of racial diversity in the corporate world.

Towards Better Representation and Support

The year 2023 marked a significant moment in Hong Kong's racial equality journey. An incident in June underscored the need for improved family and healthcare support for ethnic minorities. This led to the establishment of specific counseling services and Care Teams catering to this community. Further, the appointment of two ethnic-minority district councilors in December was a beacon of hope for better representation of minority interests.

As we step into 2024, marking the 15th anniversary of the Race Discrimination Ordinance, the EOC chairperson's reflections serve as a timely reminder of the journey traversed and the path ahead. The message is clear: continued efforts are essential to creating an inclusive society in Hong Kong, where every citizen's rights and opportunities are respected and protected.