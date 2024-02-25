Hong Kong's 'D' License Plate Sells for a Record-Breaking $2.6 Million

It was an ordinary Saturday in Hong Kong, but for the collectors and enthusiasts gathered at the annual Lunar New Year auction organized by the Transport Department, it was a day of high stakes and fierce competition. Among the items on offer, a car number plate bearing the single letter 'D' stood out, not just for its simplicity, but for the extraordinary final bid it attracted - a whopping HK$20.2 million (approximately US$2.6 million). This sale not only shattered expectations but also became the third-highest price ever paid for a vehicle registration plate in the city, a bustling metropolis where the rarity of such items drives their value to astonishing heights.

Advertisment

The Allure of 'D'

The allure of the 'D' plate lies not only in its rarity but also in its association with auspicious words like 'dragon' and 'dollar', both symbols of power and wealth in Chinese culture. Starting with a modest reserve price of HK$5,000, the auction saw more than 74 rounds of bidding, a testament to the fierce competition and high demand for unique license plates in Hong Kong. The ultimate acquisition of the 'D' plate by a woman, after a prolonged and intense bidding war, underscores the deep-seated desire for such unique identifiers in a city known for its luxury and exclusivity.

A Lucrative Tradition

Advertisment

The sale of the 'D' plate was part of a larger auction that featured 49 plates in total, with 25 of them fetching over HK$24.52 million combined. This annual event, organized by the Transport Department, has become a lucrative tradition, contributing significantly to the government's funds. Since 2006, over 160 auctions have been conducted, selling nearly 40,000 plates and generating around HK$600 million in revenue. The guidelines for custom plates in Hong Kong exclude the letters 'I', 'O', and 'Q' to avoid confusion, allowing for a unique collection of single-digit and letter plates that are highly sought after for their rarity and symbolic meanings.

Records and Rivalries

While the 'D' plate's sale is undoubtedly remarkable, it is not without precedent. The most expensive plate ever sold in Hong Kong bore the letter 'W', fetching HK$26 million in 2021, setting a high bar for future auctions. These sales are not just transactions but also a reflection of the intense rivalries among collectors, each vying to own a piece of Hong Kong's exclusive motoring history. The competitive nature of these auctions, coupled with the cultural significance of certain letters and numbers, ensures that each event is a much-anticipated spectacle, eagerly watched by enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The sale of the 'D' license plate at such a staggering price is a vivid illustration of the unique intersection of culture, luxury, and competition that defines Hong Kong's vehicle registration plate market. As collectors and enthusiasts continue to vie for these prized possessions, the significance of these auctions extends beyond mere transactions, becoming emblematic of the city's enduring fascination with exclusivity and status.