Hong Kong Watchdog Finds 6 of 15 Dummy Holders Unsafe, Failing EU Standards

Hong Kong's Consumer Council recently conducted tests on 15 dummy holders, revealing that six could pose serious choking and strangulation risks to babies, failing to meet crucial EU safety standards. The council's findings underscore the vital importance of adhering to stringent safety requirements to protect young children.

Choking and Strangulation Hazards Identified

The investigation revealed that five of the tested models lacked necessary ventilation holes, a critical feature that prevents choking by allowing air to pass through if the product obstructs a baby's airway. Moreover, these five dummy holders surpassed the recommended maximum length, increasing the risk of strangulation. An alarming case included the Snapkis 2-in-1 Pacifier & Teether Clip and the KuKu Duckbill Jini Baby Ku-Ku Pacifier Chain, both of which presented significant safety violations. Another product, the Simba Pacifier Holder, exhibited durability issues, with parts breaking off that could potentially lead to choking hazards.

Manufacturers' and Distributors' Response

In response to the Consumer Council's findings, the brand owner of KuKu Duckbill Jini Baby Ku-Ku Pacifier Chain indicated that the product had already been discontinued. Similarly, the distributor of Snapkis 2-in-1 Pacifier & Teether Clip announced they had ceased selling the product. These responses highlight the immediate action taken by some manufacturers and distributors following the council's report, though it raises concerns about the availability of unsafe products on the market prior to this investigation.

Council's Recommendations for Parents

Gilly Wong Fung-han, the Consumer Council's chief executive, emphasized the importance of parents ensuring that dummy holders have adequate ventilation holes and do not exceed the safe length of 220mm, excluding the garment clip. The council's advice aims to empower parents with the knowledge to select safer products for their children, minimizing the risk of accidents. This situation serves as a reminder of the critical role that safety standards play in protecting consumers, especially the most vulnerable.

The revelation of these safety violations by the Hong Kong Consumer Council acts as a wake-up call to both consumers and manufacturers about the importance of compliance with established safety standards. It underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and strict adherence to regulations to ensure the well-being of infants and young children.