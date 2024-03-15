Hong Kong Unveils New Incentives to Attract Xian, Qingdao Visitors: Flight Deals, Vouchers, and More

Seeking to bolster tourism from mainland China, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) has launched an ambitious campaign to entice visitors from Xian and Qingdao with compelling incentives. HKTB executive director Dane Cheng Ting-yat, alongside Secretary for Culture, Sports, and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung, announced the initiative during a recent visit to the two cities. Aimed at rejuvenating Hong Kong's post-pandemic tourism sector, the strategy includes buy-one, get-one-free flight offers, complimentary attraction tickets, and shopping vouchers, targeting the newly expanded Individual Visit Scheme (IVS) cities.

Strategic Incentives for Boosted Tourism

The latest promotional efforts are designed to attract more mainland visitors by offering tangible benefits that enhance the travel experience. Participating airlines and travel agencies will provide buy-one, get-one-free flight deals, while attractions like Ocean Park and the Hong Kong Palace Museum will offer complimentary tickets. Additionally, new travel packages will include perks such as free hotel breakfasts and three essential items for city exploration: an Octopus Card, an internet SIM card, and a travel adaptor. To further sweeten the deal, visitors from Xian and Qingdao will receive two HK$100 vouchers, redeemable at over 2,000 shops across Hong Kong, encouraging spending and engagement with the local economy.

Expanding the IVS and Enhancing Experience

The expansion of the IVS to include Xian and Qingdao marks a significant step in Hong Kong's tourism recovery strategy. This move increases the number of mainland cities eligible for individual travel to Hong Kong to 51, potentially opening up a vast new market. Despite a lukewarm initial response, the HKTB is optimistic, highlighting Hong Kong's evolving tourism landscape, which offers new and exciting experiences for visitors. The board's proactive approach in these cities aims to showcase Hong Kong's quality services and unique attractions, catering to diverse interests ranging from family fun to cultural exploration.

Anticipated Impact and Future Prospects

Travel agencies in Xian and Qingdao have reported a significant uptick in inquiries since the announcement, indicating strong interest in the new travel packages. The HKTB's initiative not only aims to increase visitor numbers but also to diversify the types of experiences sought by tourists, from Instagram-worthy spots to art and culture-focused packages. With an eye on the future, the board forecasts a substantial rise in visitor numbers by 2024, aspiring to reach 70% of the pre-pandemic levels. This ambitious plan reflects Hong Kong's commitment to reviving its tourism sector and adapting to new travel trends in the post-COVID era.

As Hong Kong opens its doors wider to visitors from Xian and Qingdao, the city anticipates a vibrant resurgence of its tourism industry. The targeted incentives are poised not only to increase foot traffic but also to enrich the visitor experience, showcasing Hong Kong's dynamic blend of modernity and tradition. By aligning strategic marketing with consumer needs and preferences, Hong Kong sets a promising course towards a full tourism recovery and sustained growth in the years to come.