Hong Kong Tech Enterprises Make a Mark at CES 2024; DeRUCCI Group Bags BIG Innovation Award

Las Vegas welcomes the onset of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, witnessing an impressive participation of technology enterprises from Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is collaborating with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association Ltd (HKEIA), leading a delegation of 20 local innovative technology companies at the event. These firms are showcasing their R&D achievements in the ‘Hong Kong Tech’ pavilion within Eureka Park, a space dedicated to startups, spanning four innovation sectors: AI and Data, Advanced Manufacturing, Life and health, and Sustainability.

Award-Winning Innovations

Two companies from HKSTP’s incubation programs have been lauded with the ‘CES Innovation Awards for their path-breaking products. AI Guided Limited bagged an award for the ‘GUIDi Smart Belt’, a device providing navigation for visually impaired individuals. Similarly, Titan Semiconductor International Co Limited received accolades for their ‘0.13’ Micro-LED Display Module’, a product enhancing AR/XR technologies with its high pixel density and superior color quality. The CES Innovation Awards serve to recognize innovative products that improve the quality of life.

Spotlight on Startups

Several Hong Kong tech startups have captured public attention with their innovative solutions. HairCoSys showcased their AI-driven hair care application and Mangdang Technology revealed their Mini Pupper quadruped robot, an instrument for STEAM education. Furthermore, Ir Dr HL Yiu of HKSTP will partake in the ‘Talk to China’ dialogue series at CES 2024, discussing I&T trends and exploring global opportunities for startups.

The DeRUCCI Group, a prominent public company and sleep technology brand from Hong Kong clinched the Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 BIG Innovation Awards for their DeRUCCI AI Series T11 Pro Smart Mattress at CES 2024. The smart mattress employs the innovative Artificial Intelligence of Things (IoT) technology to monitor sleep and health data, earning the product two CES 2024 Innovation Awards for Digital Health and Smart Home technology.