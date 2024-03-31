Hong Kong Retail Dilemma: Shenzhen Bargain Hunts Dampen Local Sales

Hong Kong's retail landscape is undergoing a significant transformation as residents increasingly cross the border into Shenzhen in search of bargains, leaving local grocers and non-luxury retailers grappling with dwindling sales. While luxury and experiential retailers report an uptick, the broader market faces an uneven recovery, with implications for retail rents and the overall economy. This shift, spurred by the allure of cheaper prices in Shenzhen, underscores the challenges and opportunities within Hong Kong's retail sector amid a post-pandemic recovery.

Uneven Recovery and Cross-Border Shopping Impact

Recent data reveals a mixed bag for Hong Kong's retail market in 2023. While overall retail sales saw a near 20% increase to HK$487 billion, the growth momentum slowed significantly in January, with retail sales growth cooling to 0.9% from a robust 7.8% in December. This deceleration is attributed largely to the surge in Hongkongers visiting Shenzhen for cheaper goods, a trend that has placed considerable pressure on local supermarkets and non-luxury retailers, resulting in a 9% drop in supermarket sales and a 2% slip in other non-luxury spending. Analysts from S&P and Knight Frank highlight that the cross-border consumption habits of local residents pose a formidable challenge to the local retail sector, potentially capping any significant rental gains in the near term.

Retail Segments: Winners and Losers

The disparity between different retail segments is becoming increasingly pronounced. Luxury and experiential retailers within Hong Kong are faring better, buoyed by a recovering tourism sector and a gradual easing of global interest rates. Notably, Swire Properties reported a 44% sales increase at its upscale Pacific Place shopping centre, contrasting sharply with the modest 6% improvement at its more locally focused Cityplaza. Meanwhile, innovative concepts like Anichi and Groundswell are drawing attention, indicating a potential growth area in experiential retail. However, the broader recovery remains hampered by the mass exodus of shoppers to <a href="https://www