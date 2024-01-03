Hong Kong Property Owner Fined Over $120K for Non-Compliance with Building Removal Order

In a landmark case, a property owner in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, was slapped with a hefty fine exceeding $120,000 for non-compliance with a removal order under the Buildings Ordinance (BO) (Cap. 123). The fine was imposed for unauthorized construction activities on a five-story village house situated in Fan Tin Tsuen, San Tin.

Unauthorized Building Works Lead to Prosecution

The case in question pertains to a property that could not be classified as a New Territories Exempted House, as the necessary certification from the Lands Department was denied. The Buildings Department (BD) had not approved the unauthorized building works (UBWs) carried out on the property. The non-compliance with the removal order led to the BD initiating legal action against the property owner.

Conviction and Fine

Following a trial at the Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts on December 29, 2023, the property owner was found guilty and ordered to pay a fine of $123,680. The case underscores the Hong Kong government’s commitment to enforcing building regulations and ensuring safety standards in the construction sector.

Implications and Future Actions

A BD spokesperson highlighted the gravity of the situation, stressing the necessity for property owners to adhere to removal orders promptly to ensure building safety. The spokesperson also issued a stern warning about the BD’s continued enforcement actions against non-compliant owners. The offence of failing to comply with a removal order under the BO can attract a maximum fine of $200,000, a jail term of up to one year, and an additional daily fine of $20,000 for ongoing non-compliance.