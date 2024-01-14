en English
Hong Kong Police Clamp Down on Illegal Taxi Activities in Nightlife District

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Police in Hong Kong have launched a stringent crackdown on illegal taxi activities in the popular Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district, resulting in the arrest of a 41-year-old taxi driver for overcharging. The driver, who charged almost four times the lawful metered fare, also faced detention for failure to display a taximeter indicator and an identity plate. Released on bail, he is due to report back to the police.

Arrests and Penalties

During the two-day operation, the police issued 43 fixed penalty notices and 13 defective vehicle notices. They also towed four taxis suspected of having illegal modifications. The arrested driver’s egregious overcharging and failure to display necessary identification mark a significant violation of the law, underscoring the necessity of such operations.

Surge in Complaints

The crackdown comes in the wake of a bill passed by the city’s legislature intended to introduce a demerit points system to curtail poor behavior among taxi drivers. This action was in response to a significant rise in complaints about taxi driver malpractice. In 2023 alone, the police received 2,701 complaints, a sharp increase from the 2,298 cases in 2019.

New Demerit System

The new demerit system, anticipated to be implemented by the third quarter of the year, will penalize drivers for 11 types of infractions. Accumulating too many points could result in disqualification. Complaints have included incidents of drivers refusing passengers, taking unnecessary detours, and overcharging.

The police have pledged to continue enforcing laws to clamp down on illegal taxi activities. This commitment aims to safeguard the interests of both residents and tourists and uphold Hong Kong’s international reputation.

HongKong Law Transportation
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

