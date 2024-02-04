Hong Kong Passers-by Rescue Truck Driver From Overturned Vehicle

In a remarkable display of solidarity and quick-thinking in Hong Kong, a 49-year-old truck driver was rescued by passers-by after his vehicle dramatically overturned on Castle Peak Road at Hung Shui Kiu. The driver, identified by his surname Wong, reportedly started to feel an onset of dizziness while at the wheel, resulting in the truck colliding with road divider railings and subsequently flipping onto its side.

Public Heroes in Action

An eye-opening video shared on Facebook captured the immediate aftermath of the accident, showing at least eight men rushing to aid Wong. In a bid to extract him from the overturned truck, they attempted to shatter the vehicle's windscreen. Their collective effort bore fruit within a mere span of three minutes as Wong was successfully helped out of the truck cabin and guided to safety at the roadside barrier.

A Narrow Escape

Despite the gravity of the accident, Wong was fortunate to have escaped without any serious injuries. However, due to his complaints of continued dizziness, he was transported to Tuen Mun Hospital for further medical examination and treatment.

Aftermath of the Incident

The accident led to approximately three meters of railing damage and occurred around 1.55 pm. By the time emergency services arrived at the scene, Wong had already been extracted from the wreckage of the overturned truck by the swift actions of the helpful pedestrians. Following the incident, the Transport Department was forced to close part of the road near the accident site, causing a surge in congestion in the area.

This incident reflects an inspiring instance of humanity and bravery where ordinary passers-by turned into heroes, demonstrating the power of collective action in times of emergency.