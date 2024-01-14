en English
HongKong

Hong Kong Parents Share Child Images Without Consent, Reveals Survey

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:03 am EST
Hong Kong Parents Share Child Images Without Consent, Reveals Survey

Recent findings from a survey conducted by the Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong reveal a startling trend. Nearly one-third of parents in the Special Administrative Region (SAR) have confessed to posting photos or videos of their children online without obtaining their consent. These actions, though seemingly harmless, contribute to a growing concern about the erosion of privacy and the potential negative consequences that come with it.

Unforeseen Consequences

Despite the widespread belief among 60 percent of parents that posting their children’s photos or videos online would not have any negative effects, the reality tells a different story. Over 40 percent of the students surveyed reported feelings of intense embarrassment when their personal information was shared online. Furthermore, one-third of the respondents expressed direct disapproval of their images being disseminated on the internet.

A Call for Parental Responsibility

The survey, conducted between September and November of the previous year, involved interviews with approximately 800 local parents and 1,100 primary and secondary school students. The findings prompted Phoebe See, the coordinating secretary of the YMCA, to urge parents to consider their child’s feelings before sharing their images online. She emphasized the potential for mental stress and harm to parent-child relationships. Hermina Ng, from The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data, also warned parents about the risks of posts being saved or misused, leading to harmful instances of doxxing, a malicious form of online harassment.

The Need for Cyber Vigilance

This recent revelation underscores the need for cyber vigilance and the importance of understanding the possible ramifications of sharing personal information online. As the digital age advances, it is crucial for both children and parents to understand the long-lasting implications of their online activities. The YMCA’s survey serves as a timely reminder for parents to be thoughtful and considerate in their online sharing habits, to respect their child’s privacy and to prioritize their well-being above all else.

HongKong Society
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

