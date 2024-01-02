en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Hong Kong Officials Convene to Discuss Cross-Boundary Transport Strategies

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Hong Kong Officials Convene to Discuss Cross-Boundary Transport Strategies

High-ranking officials from the Hong Kong Government Special Administrative Region convened on January 2, for an interdepartmental meeting to discuss strategies for improving cross-boundary transport for large-scale events. The session included key participants such as the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr. Chan Kwok-ki; the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr. Kevin Yeung; the Secretary for Security, Mr. Tang Ping-keung; and the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr. Lam Sai-hung. Following the meeting, the officials held a media session to share their insights and updates.

Improving Cross-Border Transport

The meeting was triggered by transport complications during New Year’s Eve when thousands of visitors were stranded at checkpoints. To avoid similar incidents in the future, the officials are planning to extend operating hours at checkpoints, increase 24-hour border crossings, and introduce designated lanes for cross-border buses near checkpoints. The ‘New Year, New Legend’ fireworks display at Victoria Harbour had attracted a whopping 479,000 spectators, with 195,888 visitors traveling from mainland China on January 1.

Inter-Agency Cooperation

Mr. Chan Kwok-ki emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation for managing large-scale events and ensuring the smooth return of Chinese mainland tourists to Shenzhen. Plans to extend the opening hours of land control points and railway services were discussed in collaboration with Chinese mainland authorities. The officials also considered ways to enhance local transportation to facilitate the operation of cross-border buses after significant events.

Review of Transport Arrangements

Security Chief Mr. Tang Ping-keung announced a review of transport and border-crossing arrangements after the New Year’s Eve fiasco. The officials are negotiating with mainland bodies about extending the 24-hour operation of checkpoints to other locations. There are calls to make Lo Wu control point operational round the clock, especially during the Lunar New Year period. A record-breaking number of 227,000 visitors, mostly from the Chinese mainland, had spent the New Year’s Day in Hong Kong, triggering the transport crisis.

In related developments, the Hong Kong Secretary for Justice has announced the enforcement date for the Mainland Judgments in Civil and Commercial Matters (Reciprocal Enforcement) Ordinance. The new enforcement regime, which will come into force on January 29, 2024, will facilitate easier reciprocal enforcement of a wider range of Hong Kong judgments in mainland China and vice versa. This step aims to reduce the need to re-litigate judgments and enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a dispute resolution center.

0
Asia HongKong Transportation
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Oman to Host Prestigious International and Asian Federation U-14 Championships

By Salman Khan

Sarawak Unveils Southeast Asia's Tallest Flagpole

By Justice Nwafor

Guangdong Province Leads China in Business Registrations; Shenzhen Tops Business Environment Reputation

By BNN Correspondents

Anthropogenic Aerosols Weakening Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, Study Finds

By Justice Nwafor

Iraq's Oil Exports Rise in 2023, But Revenue Sees Significant Drop ...
@Asia · 32 mins
Iraq's Oil Exports Rise in 2023, But Revenue Sees Significant Drop ...
heart comment 0
Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked, Ethiopia Joins BRICS

By Shivani Chauhan

Series of Earthquakes Hit Japan, Israel to Face ICJ, South Korean Opposition Leader Attacked, Ethiopia Joins BRICS
Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year

By Wojciech Zylm

Malaysia Rings in 2024: A Melange of Events Mark the New Year
Western Firms Eye Asia’s Investment Landscape Amid Growing Economic Integration

By Israel Ojoko

Western Firms Eye Asia's Investment Landscape Amid Growing Economic Integration
Global Manufacturing Sector Struggles as 2023 Ends

By Salman Akhtar

Global Manufacturing Sector Struggles as 2023 Ends
Latest Headlines
World News
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
2 mins
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
2 mins
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
2 mins
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
2 mins
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
2 mins
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
2 mins
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
3 mins
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
3 mins
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils
3 mins
Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app