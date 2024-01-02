Hong Kong Officials Convene to Discuss Cross-Boundary Transport Strategies

High-ranking officials from the Hong Kong Government Special Administrative Region convened on January 2, for an interdepartmental meeting to discuss strategies for improving cross-boundary transport for large-scale events. The session included key participants such as the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr. Chan Kwok-ki; the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr. Kevin Yeung; the Secretary for Security, Mr. Tang Ping-keung; and the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mr. Lam Sai-hung. Following the meeting, the officials held a media session to share their insights and updates.

Improving Cross-Border Transport

The meeting was triggered by transport complications during New Year’s Eve when thousands of visitors were stranded at checkpoints. To avoid similar incidents in the future, the officials are planning to extend operating hours at checkpoints, increase 24-hour border crossings, and introduce designated lanes for cross-border buses near checkpoints. The ‘New Year, New Legend’ fireworks display at Victoria Harbour had attracted a whopping 479,000 spectators, with 195,888 visitors traveling from mainland China on January 1.

Inter-Agency Cooperation

Mr. Chan Kwok-ki emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation for managing large-scale events and ensuring the smooth return of Chinese mainland tourists to Shenzhen. Plans to extend the opening hours of land control points and railway services were discussed in collaboration with Chinese mainland authorities. The officials also considered ways to enhance local transportation to facilitate the operation of cross-border buses after significant events.

Review of Transport Arrangements

Security Chief Mr. Tang Ping-keung announced a review of transport and border-crossing arrangements after the New Year’s Eve fiasco. The officials are negotiating with mainland bodies about extending the 24-hour operation of checkpoints to other locations. There are calls to make Lo Wu control point operational round the clock, especially during the Lunar New Year period. A record-breaking number of 227,000 visitors, mostly from the Chinese mainland, had spent the New Year’s Day in Hong Kong, triggering the transport crisis.

In related developments, the Hong Kong Secretary for Justice has announced the enforcement date for the Mainland Judgments in Civil and Commercial Matters (Reciprocal Enforcement) Ordinance. The new enforcement regime, which will come into force on January 29, 2024, will facilitate easier reciprocal enforcement of a wider range of Hong Kong judgments in mainland China and vice versa. This step aims to reduce the need to re-litigate judgments and enhance Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a dispute resolution center.