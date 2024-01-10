en English
HongKong

Hong Kong Gamer Duped in Second-Hand Graphics Card Scam

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
In the bustling digital marketscape, a Hong Kong-based PC enthusiast, Mr. Hong, found himself at the receiving end of a costly debacle that has sent ripples across the gaming community. The event in question involves the purchase of an Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card for HK$13,000 (approximately $1,660) from the second-hand online marketplace, Carousell.

Unveiling the Scam

Despite verifying the card in person and ensuring it matched the listing photos, the reality of the purchase dawned on Mr. Hong only when he attempted to install the graphics card at home. The card’s RGB lights worked, but the fans did not spin, and there was no output to the display. This was a stark deviation from the functionality expected of the high-end Nvidia RTX 4090.

Hidden Damages Revealed

Upon consultation with a repair shop, it was revealed that the graphics card was missing its core components – the GPU and several VRAM chips. In addition, some remaining VRAM chips were improperly attached to thermal pads. The card, seemingly a technological marvel, was reduced to a mere shell.

Failed Attempts at Justice

Mr. Hong’s attempts to contact the seller following the discovery proved futile, with the seller having vanished without a trace. Despite reaching out to the police, he was informed that they could not investigate the case due to the nature of second-hand transactions and the seller’s disappearance.

Insider sources suggest that the crippled RTX 4090 likely originated from Chinese factories, where they were stripped of their valuable parts to be sold to AI firms. This was a result of US sanctions restricting the availability of such accelerators, creating a shadow market for these components.

This incident serves as a stern reminder of the perils associated with purchasing expensive second-hand hardware. It echoes several similar incidents where consumers have been duped with fake or tampered graphics cards, emphasizing the need for caution and thorough verification in such transactions.

HongKong
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

HongKong

