Hong Kong Fire Services Department Revamps Recruitment Standards, Sees Surge in Applicants

In a significant turn of events, the Hong Kong Fire Services Department has seen a dramatic surge in job applicants and pass rates for fitness tests, following a recent revision in recruitment standards. The Director of Fire Services, Andy Yeung Yan-kin, confirmed that pass rates had leaped from 60% to approximately 90% after the department relaxed physical standards on December 1.

Despite initial concerns, Yeung assured that the training program would elevate recruits to a satisfactory fitness level. The department has eased eyesight and fitness requirements for operational roles and extended the time limits for tests, thereby reducing the number of challenges to combat staff shortages.

As of November, there were 90 unfilled station officer roles, a position known for its recruitment difficulties. The department's goal is to fill 727 vacancies this year. Remarkably, between December and January 14, it received 463 applications, marking a 67% increase from the previous year.

The relaxed standards have already allowed two applicants wearing glasses to apply for station officer positions, a development that would have been impossible under the previous recruitment stipulations.

Preparing for Future Challenges

The Fire Services Department is also developing a cross-border emergency response mechanism with mainland China and Macau. This collaboration focuses on sharing strategies, deploying equipment, and executing rescue operations. Hong Kong has a proven track record in handling hazardous-material incidents, while the Guangdong province is experienced in flood management.

The number of fire reports in 2023 rose by 3.8%, with nine significant fires, and ambulance calls increased by 10.3%. To enhance rescue missions, the department will introduce new equipment, including a tracking system for firefighters in dark environments and a robotic dog for toxic gas incidents.