Hong Kong EMSD Bans Inefficient Electric Water Heater Model

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) in Hong Kong has issued a ban on the supply of a specific model of storage type electric water heater. The model, known as KUZZO KPU-10E with reference number 210012, failed to meet the requisite energy efficiency and performance standards. The product has been delisted from the record of approved models under the Energy Efficiency (Labelling of Products) Ordinance.

Efficiency Standards Non-Conformity

The EMSD conducts regular monitoring checks on listed models to ensure they align with the energy efficiency and performance traits submitted for listing. The inspection revealed that the KUZZO KPU-10E model fell short of the set standards. This non-conformity with the standards led the EMSD to issue a notice to Charm Vantage Limited, the importer of the product.

Importer’s Obligation

Charm Vantage Limited is now obligated to publish a newspaper notice announcing the discontinuation of the product’s supply. The importer is also required to be available for public inquiries regarding the issue.

Immediate Effect

The prohibition on the supply of this electric water heater model is effective immediately in Hong Kong. This action is a testament to Hong Kong’s commitment to ensuring energy efficiency and promoting eco-friendly products.