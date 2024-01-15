Hong Kong Disneyland Honours Foreign Domestic Helpers with Complimentary Day

In a grand gesture of gratitude and recognition, more than 4,000 foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong were gifted a day of joy and enchantment at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort on January 7 and 14. This magnanimous act was a collaborative initiative by the theme park and the Li Ka Shing Foundation.

Unforgettable Day in the Magic Kingdom

The domestic helpers, who form an integral part of Hong Kong's societal structure, were given an opportunity to immerse themselves in the fantasy land during their day off. The day was packed with special shows, delectable complimentary meals and convenient transportation, ensuring a memorable experience for the attendees.

An Exclusive Spectacle for the Helpers

One of the marquee events of the day were two exclusive performances of the iconic Festival of the Lion King. These performances were made extra special with the addition of interactive elements, tailored specifically for this occasion, allowing the helpers to engage in a unique manner with the beloved Disney spectacle.

Appreciating the Unsung Heroes

Michael Moriarty, the managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland, publicly acknowledged the invaluable role played by foreign domestic helpers within the Hong Kong community. He expressed his gratitude, and in a heartfelt gesture, extended a special thanks to the Filipino cast members, who form the second-largest group within the Disney team, for their significant contributions.