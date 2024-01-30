Hong Kong Chief Executive to Detail National Security Law Consultation

Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, is set to reveal the details of a public consultation concerning a domestic national security law. The announcement, scheduled for Tuesday morning, will see Lee accompanied by Paul Lam, the Secretary for Justice, and Chris Tang, the Security Minister. Both are pivotal figures in the Article 23 legislation. A press conference at 10 am will precede a legislative briefing by Tang in the afternoon.

Unveiling Article 23 Legislation

Government insiders have confirmed that the consultation paper will not be provided in a 'white bill' format. This means that the complete draft of the legislation will remain undisclosed to the public during the consultation phase. The legislation is designed to address national security offences that the national security law, imposed by Beijing in 2020, does not cover, such as theft of state secrets and espionage.

Commitment to Completion

John Lee, the Chief Executive, has pledged to finalize the legislation within the year.

Countering Online Attacks

The legislation aims to expand the scope of national security offences in Hong Kong. The consultation period is expected to commence before the Lunar New Year holiday in February. The government is confident that the draft bill can withstand challenges from all quarters. The legislation also intends to counter online attacks and prevent Hong Kong from being implicated in activities that endanger national security.